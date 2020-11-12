Advanced search

Kemi Badenoch MP’s November column on Covid support, healthcare, and Stansted Airport potential redundancies

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 November 2020

Kemi Badenoch MP met staff at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: KEMI BADENOCH

Kemi Badenoch MP met staff at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: KEMI BADENOCH

Now we have moved to new national restrictions, I have been corresponding with residents and businesses across the constituency who have been impacted.

During the Prime Minister’s announcement, he confirmed that the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention scheme will be extended and the self-employed income support scheme increased in light of the new restrictions to support those who need financial support.

Last week the Chancellor announced the support will be extended to March 2021 which I know will be welcomed by many constituents.

I recently spoke with Essex County Council and MPs across Essex about how we can best support businesses in Dunmow and surrounding villages in the next few weeks and beyond.

On a visit to the Saffron Walden Community Hospital I heard more about how local health services have been managing. Saffron Walden Community Hospital provides a number of community health services for local residents, including residents in Dunmow, and despite the challenges the crisis has presented, the staff working out of the hospital have done a fantastic job to ensure they continue to look after residents that require their services.

It is vital we do all we can to ensure our healthcare services can operate properly and not become overwhelmed. I am receiving regular updates from local NHS trusts, such as the Mid and South Essex Trust which incorporates Broomfield Hospital and CCG’s on hospital admissions and capacity.

I recently spoke with the Managing Director of Stansted Airport to ensure I was fully briefed following MAG’s announcement that they were consulting on potential redundancies at Stansted Airport.

This is an extremely challenging time for the aviation industry and like many other organisations they are having to consult on their options. I will continue to support Stansted Airport where I can and raise their concerns to Ministers.

If residents have any concerns or questions regarding the new restrictions or anything else, please email me at kemi.badenoch.mp@parliament. I also send out a monthly e-newsletter which a much more detailed update on my engagements in Westminster and across the constituency. Please visit my website to sign up.

