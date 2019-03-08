Historic Dunmow building is granted listed status

The Dunmow Meeting House. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

The Dunmow Meeting House has been upgraded to a Grade II-listed building.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Built in 1833, original panelling and wall benches survive in the building and Quakers have been buried on the site since 1706.

Still used as a Quaker meeting house, the New Street property has also been home to a pre-school nursery for more than 50 years.

The building is one of 11 Quaker meeting houses across England newly listed at Grade II, as part of Historic England's work to improve understanding, recording and protection of places of worship.

Hertford Quaker Meeting House has also been upgraded to a Grade I listing, in recognition of its significance as the oldest Quaker meeting house in the world in continuous use.

Heritage minister Michael Ellis, said: "Britain's buildings tell the story of our history and the people who shaped it. By listing the Quaker meeting houses, we are celebrating their rich heritage."