Great Dunmow mayor sends out letters of thanks - and thanks Tesco store colleagues in person

Great Dunmow Tesco staff with mayor Mike Coleman. Picture: Saffron Photo Saffron Photo 2020

The mayor of Great Dunmow Town Council has sent out personal letters of thanks to acknowledge the committment, care and dedication from different sections of the community during the coronavirus lockdown.

Cllr Mike Coleman told the full council meeting he has written to traders, those in the industrial units, schools, care homes and semi sheltered accommodation.

He thanked 100 town traders, acknowledging the challenges they faced and thanking them for their efforts in ensuring the community had supplies and had been provided with quality care.

He highlighted that some had gone “the extra mile” in caring for others.

He also thanked industry directors and employees for caring for staff, and for employees who did their best to keep families safe.

Staff at three schools and five care homes were also praised for extra efforts on the frontline.

On Saturday, he praised the staff at Tesco, Dunmow and met the store manager and colleagues.

Recipients were told the town council will provide whatever support is possible.

