Great Dunmow mayor sends out letters of thanks - and thanks Tesco store colleagues in person
PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 August 2020
Louise Dunderdale
Great Dunmow Tesco staff with mayor Mike Coleman. Picture: Saffron Photo
Saffron Photo 2020
The mayor of Great Dunmow Town Council has sent out personal letters of thanks to acknowledge the committment, care and dedication from different sections of the community during the coronavirus lockdown.
Cllr Mike Coleman told the full council meeting he has written to traders, those in the industrial units, schools, care homes and semi sheltered accommodation.
He thanked 100 town traders, acknowledging the challenges they faced and thanking them for their efforts in ensuring the community had supplies and had been provided with quality care.
He highlighted that some had gone “the extra mile” in caring for others.
He also thanked industry directors and employees for caring for staff, and for employees who did their best to keep families safe.
Staff at three schools and five care homes were also praised for extra efforts on the frontline.
On Saturday, he praised the staff at Tesco, Dunmow and met the store manager and colleagues.
Recipients were told the town council will provide whatever support is possible.
Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman, with Tesco Dunmow colleagues Rosie Owen and Alice Ball. Picture: Saffron Photo Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman, Tesco Dunmow store manager Paul Smith and colleague Ed Emery. Picture: Saffron Photo Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman, Tesco Dunmow store manager Paul Smith and colleague Caroline Bone.
Picture: Saffron Photo Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman, Tesco Dunmow store manager Paul Smith and colleague July O'Toole.
Picture: Saffron Photo Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman, Tesco Dunmow store manager Paul Smith and colleague Jason Lovell.
Picture: Saffron Photo Tesco Dunmow colleague Rachel Cushan-Lourenzo with Tesco store manager Paul Smith and Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman. Picture: Saffron Photo Tesco Dunmow store manager Paul Smith with Tesco colleague Lilly Evans and Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman. Picture: Saffron Photo Tesco staff colleague Will Walker, Tesco Dunmow store manager Paul Smith and Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman, with a customer in the background. Picture: Saffron Photo Tesco Dunmow colleague Tracey Dillinger, store manager Paul Smith and Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman. Picture: Saffron Photo
