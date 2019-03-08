Anniversary of D-Day is marked with service in Dunmow

Dozens of people in Dunmow joined a memorial service in the town, which marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The service, which was held at the Dunmow war memorial on Thursday, was organised by the Dunmow and District Royal British Legion branch and attended by about 50 people.

Last week marked 75 years since the Normandy landings when troops from the UK, the US, Canada, and France attacked German forces on the coast of northern France, on June 6, 1944.

It was the largest military naval, air and land operation ever attempted and marked the start of the campaign to liberate Nazi-occupied north-west Europe.

However, on D-Day alone, as many as 4,400 troops died from the combined allied forces. As well as this, some 9,000 were wounded or missing.

The commemoration service in Dunmow was led by branch president Margaret Cole, whilst branch chairman David Herbert laid a wreath.

Mrs Cole said: "It was a very significant time that changed our war and we lost so many men."

She went on: "It's difficult for me to say how the service went because I was leading it. We had a reading, and a prayer and then a two minute silence. We stood outside the old council building because we couldn't stand in the road. Some people came out of their offices and some people were doing their shopping and joined in."

The mayor of Dunmow, Councillor Emma Marcus, was part of a group of local councillors who joined after leaving a meeting. Town councillors Danielle Frost and Philip Milne also paid their respects.

Legion secretary Kevin May, who was unable to attend due to work commitments, said: "Speaking from several sources, the morning went well, especially given it was staged at 10.30am on a Thursday when most people would be in work. The glorious weather was a bonus, allowing time for people to reflect."

Last week world leaders including Theresa May, US president Donald Trump and president of France Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the troops who died during the Normandy landings at services in France.