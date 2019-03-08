Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming 'teenage boy'

A Dunmow man has pleaded not guilty to grooming a 'teenage boy' and attempting to meet him.

Warren James Bolden, 43, of Willow Road, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on August 28.

Jemma Noble-Martin, for the prosecution, said that on June 18, 2017, Bolden attempted to meet what he believed was a boy aged 15, having on one or more occasions communicated with him via messaging services and on an app.

However, magistrates were told, the 'boy' with whom Bolden had been communicating was an online activist posing as a teenager. Police were called and Bolden was arrested at the scene before later being charged.

Bolden, represented by Juliet Donovan, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The case was sent by magistrates to be dealt with at crown court, with the next hearing taking place at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 25. Bolden was granted unconditional bail.