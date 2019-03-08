Dunmow man, 66, summonsed to court after police investigation into producing counterfeit currency

A 66-year-old Dunmow man has been summonsed to court, facing a charge of conspiracy to make counterfeit currency.

Robert Mead, 66, of Braintree Road, Dunmow has been summonsed alongside three other men, each facing the same charge, following a police investigation into the production of counterfeit currency.

The investigation began in November 2017 and a warrant was executed that same month at a unit in Southfields Business Park, Basildon, with support from the National Crime Agency and Royal Mint.

The men have been summonsed to appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court on August 29 to each face the charge.

As well as Mead, the men are: Dave Venables, 57, of Fairview Avenue, Stanford-le-Hope; David Marshall, 72, of Hunts Drive, Writtle; and Bobby Mead, 29, of Cecil Court, Jones Close, Southend.