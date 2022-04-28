News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Library event highlights Jack Monroe's budget recipes

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM April 28, 2022
Copies of Tin Can Cook by Jack Monroe bought by Uttlesford Foodbank for libraries in Great Dunmow, Stansted, Saffron Walden

Copies of Tin Can Cook by Jack Monroe have been bought by Uttlesford Foodbank - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Food campaigner Jack Monroe's recipe book Tin Can Cook is being promoted through a pop-up event at Dunmow Library on Wednesday, May 4.

Des Ashton from Uttlesford Foodbank will be at the library on White Hart Way from 9am to noon to talk about the work of the foodbank, and the money-saving recipes in the book.

Uttlesford Foodbank has bought over 40 copies of budget food author Jack Monroe's book Tin Can Cook, working with Hart's Books of Saffron Walden.

Eight copies of the book are going to libraries in Dunmow, Stansted and Saffron Walden and the mobile library to loan out.

Des Ashton, Uttlesford Foodbank's Advocacy and Campaign Officer, said: "We felt that with everything that is going on, this type of recipe book would be helpful."

Residents can join Essex Library Service and reserve copies of the book online: www.essex.gov.uk/libraries

Food and Drink
Books
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News
Essex

