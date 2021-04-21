News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Pay It Forward brings joy to Dunmow community

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM April 21, 2021   
Dunmow And Surrounding Areas Pay It Forward bunnies delivered a chocolate treat

Big hearted members of the community brought joy and smiles to faces, with an unexpected gift for many.

Debbie Hasler and Amelia Willett of the Facebook group Dunmow And Surrounding Areas Pay It Forward asked residents to consider donating a chocolate egg and leaving it at Great Dunmow Co-op.

Community donations of chocolate for the Dunmow And Surrounding Areas Pay It Forward appeal

It was the first time they had tried an Easter campaign, and it built on the success of their Christmas appeal.

They gathered over 150 eggs and distributed them to care homes, to children of key workers and to children who are in families that are in need of support across Dunmow, Felsted, Flitch Green and Canfield. 

And getting into the spirit of fun,  they dressed as Easter bunnies to make the delivery trip out, to the delight and laughter of recipients.

The duo said they wanted to thank everyone for being so generous and making a difference to others.

Dunmow And Surrounding Areas Pay It Forward bunnies deliver Easter chocolate

