Hospice to collect Christmas trees in Dunmow
Farleigh Hospice’s annual door-to-door Christmas tree recycling service is arriving in Dunmow next month.
From January 8 to 10, staff and volunteers will travel around mid-Essex in vans, collecting Christmas trees from homes and businesses in return for donations.
A total of 90 percent of the amount raised will go directly to the hospice while the remainder will be given to other local charities.
Michelle Martin, communications and corporate fundraising manager at the Broomfield-based hospice said: “Every penny raised will make a huge difference to those living with life-limiting illnesses or bereavement.
“All of Farleigh Hospice services are delivered free of charge and without the generosity of the local community, we would not be able to care for nearly 6,000 people every year, help carers and families, offer bereavement support and continue to be an integral part of the local community.”
For more information visit www.farleighhospice.org/trees or call 01245 457 411.
