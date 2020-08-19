Advanced search

Eight year old Dunmow girl’s haircut to help children through Little Princess Trust

PUBLISHED: 17:07 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 19 August 2020

Charlotte Brown, aged eight, had her hair cut in a Great Dunmow salon to donate to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: family photo

Charlotte Brown, aged eight, had her hair cut in a Great Dunmow salon to donate to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: family photo

family photo from mother Faye

Eight year old Charlotte Brown had a giant hair cut to help make wigs for children who have lost their locks through cancer treatment or alopecia.

Charlotte Brown, aged eight, had her hair cut in a Great Dunmow salon to donate to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: family photo

Charlotte’s hair which was 48cm long is being donated to the Little Princess Trust.

Charlotte is on summer holiday from Great Dunmow Primary School.

She said: “I love my new haircut and I am pleased that another child will benefit from it”.

Charlotte Brown, aged eight, had her hair cut in a Great Dunmow salon to donate to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: family photo

