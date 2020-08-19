Eight year old Dunmow girl’s haircut to help children through Little Princess Trust
PUBLISHED: 17:07 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 19 August 2020
family photo from mother Faye
Eight year old Charlotte Brown had a giant hair cut to help make wigs for children who have lost their locks through cancer treatment or alopecia.
Charlotte’s hair which was 48cm long is being donated to the Little Princess Trust.
Charlotte is on summer holiday from Great Dunmow Primary School.
She said: “I love my new haircut and I am pleased that another child will benefit from it”.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.