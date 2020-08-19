Gallery

Eight year old Dunmow girl’s haircut to help children through Little Princess Trust

Charlotte Brown, aged eight, had her hair cut in a Great Dunmow salon to donate to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: family photo family photo from mother Faye

Eight year old Charlotte Brown had a giant hair cut to help make wigs for children who have lost their locks through cancer treatment or alopecia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlotte Brown, aged eight, had her hair cut in a Great Dunmow salon to donate to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: family photo Charlotte Brown, aged eight, had her hair cut in a Great Dunmow salon to donate to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: family photo

Charlotte’s hair which was 48cm long is being donated to the Little Princess Trust.

Charlotte is on summer holiday from Great Dunmow Primary School.

She said: “I love my new haircut and I am pleased that another child will benefit from it”.

Charlotte Brown, aged eight, had her hair cut in a Great Dunmow salon to donate to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: family photo Charlotte Brown, aged eight, had her hair cut in a Great Dunmow salon to donate to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: family photo

You may also want to watch: