GCSE results 2020: The Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre

PUBLISHED: 16:13 20 August 2020

A happy GCSE results student at The Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre in Great Dunmow. Picture: HRS

Students at The Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre are able to celebrate their achievements, after getting their GCSE results and Level 2 vocation grades today.

Noteworthy individual successes included:

Evie Barber achieved 7 Grade 9’s, 4 Grade 8’s and 1 Grade 7;

Maddie Lees achieved 5 Grade 9’s and 7 Grade 8’s;

Samuel Hartley achieved 5 Grade 9’s, 4 Grade 8’s and 3 Grade 7’s;

Oliver Brinkley achieved 6 Grade 9’s, 3 Grade 8’s and 3 Grade 7’s;

Grace Headley achieved 5 Grade 9’s, 3 Grade 8’s and 4 Grade 7’s.

As the 2020 summer examination season was cancelled, this year’s Year 11 have been awarded grades by the exam boards, based on information supplied by the school.

Following a change in government policy, students have been awarded either their Centre Assessed Grade or the grade calculated by the exam board, whichever was higher.

They can now pursue the education, apprenticeship or employment routes of their choice.

Headteacher Daniel Gee said: “I am delighted that our students have been able to celebrate their achievements today, following what has been an unprecedented period of uncertainty and concern.

“Students’ grades this year reflect their commitment to learning, their talents and the quality of work they have produced over the last three years.

“The staff at HRS are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements. We wish them well in the future, and look forward to welcoming many of them back into our Sixth Form.”

Schools in the area have agreed they will not release figures comparing this year to other years or between schools.

Teenage robbers attempt to take bike off cyclist

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

Dunmow and district restaurants are taking part in Eat Out To Help Out

Spencer Hewitt of Square 1 Restaurant in Dunmow. Picture: Square 1 Restaurant

Essex hospital trust worst in England for more than a year wait

How does your hospital trust compare to the five trusts with the highest number of people waiting more than a year for treatment? Use our graph to find out.

New enterprise centre for Great Notley after £7m in funding, with work expected to start next year

An artist's impression of the new Horizon Hub business park at Great Notley. Picture: Braintree District Council

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

