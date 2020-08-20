GCSE results 2020: The Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre

A happy GCSE results student at The Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre in Great Dunmow. Picture: HRS HRS

Students at The Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre are able to celebrate their achievements, after getting their GCSE results and Level 2 vocation grades today.

Noteworthy individual successes included:

Evie Barber achieved 7 Grade 9’s, 4 Grade 8’s and 1 Grade 7;

Maddie Lees achieved 5 Grade 9’s and 7 Grade 8’s;

Samuel Hartley achieved 5 Grade 9’s, 4 Grade 8’s and 3 Grade 7’s;

Oliver Brinkley achieved 6 Grade 9’s, 3 Grade 8’s and 3 Grade 7’s;

Grace Headley achieved 5 Grade 9’s, 3 Grade 8’s and 4 Grade 7’s.

As the 2020 summer examination season was cancelled, this year’s Year 11 have been awarded grades by the exam boards, based on information supplied by the school.

Following a change in government policy, students have been awarded either their Centre Assessed Grade or the grade calculated by the exam board, whichever was higher.

They can now pursue the education, apprenticeship or employment routes of their choice.

Headteacher Daniel Gee said: “I am delighted that our students have been able to celebrate their achievements today, following what has been an unprecedented period of uncertainty and concern.

“Students’ grades this year reflect their commitment to learning, their talents and the quality of work they have produced over the last three years.

“The staff at HRS are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements. We wish them well in the future, and look forward to welcoming many of them back into our Sixth Form.”

Schools in the area have agreed they will not release figures comparing this year to other years or between schools.