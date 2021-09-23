Record breaking sum raised through charity golf day
- Credit: Daniel Robinson & Sons
An annual charity golf day has this year raised over £44,000, creating a new record through fundraising.
The event, organised by Dunmow funeral directors Daniel Robinson & Sons, attracted sponsors and players from the town, and took place at Colne Valley Golf Club.
The money raised will pay for specialist private physiotherapy and equipment to help six children with cerebral palsy - Lenny, Lyncoln, Aiden, Summer, Nat and Sid.
This physiotherapy is not available through the NHS, but it gives the children the opportunity to greatly increase their mobility, helping them to lead more independent lives in the future.
Gary Neill, managing director of Daniel Robinson & Sons which has a funeral home in Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow, said: "This money will make a huge difference to the lives of these children and to their families lives.
You may also want to watch:
"Whilst our team work hard to co-ordinate and deliver the day, we couldn’t do any of this without the generosity of local companies who donate items and the players who come and give so generously,.
"We would all like to say a very grateful `thank you’ to everyone who has made this possible.”
A video about the beneficiaries progress is on the company’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DanielRobinsonAndSons and via their website www.drobinson.co.uk/about us/
Most Read
- 1 Essex Police issues update on Katie Price's alleged assault
- 2 Pedestrian dies following Dunmow collision
- 3 Dunmow's Macmillan coffee and cake success despite stolen banner
- 4 Stansted Airport: Give us 'freedom to travel without barrier of testing'
- 5 Record breaking sum raised through charity golf day
- 6 Man admits to causing death by dangerous driving after B184 collision
- 7 Katie Price alleged assault: 32-year-old man re-bailed
- 8 County councillor: Roads and drains progress being made in the Dunmow area
- 9 Interest in women and girls cricket rises following anniversary event
- 10 Felsted collision: Motorcyclist seriously injured