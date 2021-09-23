Published: 7:00 AM September 23, 2021

An annual charity golf day has this year raised over £44,000, creating a new record through fundraising.

The event, organised by Dunmow funeral directors Daniel Robinson & Sons, attracted sponsors and players from the town, and took place at Colne Valley Golf Club.

The money raised will pay for specialist private physiotherapy and equipment to help six children with cerebral palsy - Lenny, Lyncoln, Aiden, Summer, Nat and Sid.

This physiotherapy is not available through the NHS, but it gives the children the opportunity to greatly increase their mobility, helping them to lead more independent lives in the future.

Gary Neill, managing director of Daniel Robinson & Sons which has a funeral home in Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow, said: "This money will make a huge difference to the lives of these children and to their families lives.

"Whilst our team work hard to co-ordinate and deliver the day, we couldn’t do any of this without the generosity of local companies who donate items and the players who come and give so generously,.

"We would all like to say a very grateful `thank you’ to everyone who has made this possible.”

Summer, Aiden, Lenny and Lyncoln get ready to present the prizes at the Daniel Robinson & Sons golf day - Credit: Daniel Robinson & Sons

Some of the Daniel Robinson & Sons team members at the fundraising golfing event at Colne Valley Golf Club - Credit: Daniel Robinson & Sons

A video about the beneficiaries progress is on the company’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DanielRobinsonAndSons and via their website www.drobinson.co.uk/about us/