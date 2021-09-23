News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Record breaking sum raised through charity golf day

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM September 23, 2021   
Players on the putting green at Colne Valley Golf Club

Players on the putting green at Colne Valley Golf Club - Credit: Daniel Robinson & Sons

An annual charity golf day has this year raised over £44,000, creating a new record through fundraising.

The event, organised by Dunmow funeral directors Daniel Robinson & Sons, attracted sponsors and players from the town, and took place at Colne Valley Golf Club.

The money raised will pay for specialist private physiotherapy and equipment to help six children with cerebral palsy - Lenny, Lyncoln, Aiden, Summer, Nat and Sid.

This physiotherapy is not available through the NHS, but it gives the children the opportunity to greatly increase their mobility, helping them to lead more independent lives in the future.

Gary Neill, managing director of Daniel Robinson & Sons which has a funeral home in Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow, said: "This money will make a huge difference to the lives of these children and to their families lives.

You may also want to watch:

"Whilst our team work hard to co-ordinate and deliver the day, we couldn’t do any of this without the generosity of local companies who donate items and the players who come and give so generously,.

"We would all like to say a very grateful `thank you’ to everyone who has made this possible.”

Four children with prizes on a table: Summer, Aiden, Lenny and Lyncoln at golf day, at Colne Valley Golf Club

Summer, Aiden, Lenny and Lyncoln get ready to present the prizes at the Daniel Robinson & Sons golf day - Credit: Daniel Robinson & Sons

Group from Dunmow company Daniel Robinson & Sons, at a charity golf event at Colne Valley

Some of the Daniel Robinson & Sons team members at the fundraising golfing event at Colne Valley Golf Club - Credit: Daniel Robinson & Sons

A video about the beneficiaries progress is on the company’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DanielRobinsonAndSons and via their website www.drobinson.co.uk/about us/

Most Read

  1. 1 Essex Police issues update on Katie Price's alleged assault
  2. 2 Pedestrian dies following Dunmow collision
  3. 3 Dunmow's Macmillan coffee and cake success despite stolen banner
  1. 4 Stansted Airport: Give us 'freedom to travel without barrier of testing'
  2. 5 Record breaking sum raised through charity golf day
  3. 6 Man admits to causing death by dangerous driving after B184 collision
  4. 7 Katie Price alleged assault: 32-year-old man re-bailed
  5. 8 County councillor: Roads and drains progress being made in the Dunmow area
  6. 9 Interest in women and girls cricket rises following anniversary event
  7. 10 Felsted collision: Motorcyclist seriously injured
Golf
Charity Fundraiser
Great Dunmow News
Dunmow News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hoses coming out of an Essex Fire and Rescue Service unit in Doctor's Pond, Great Dunmow

Great Dunmow Town Council

Dunmow fish poisoned in blue-green algae bloom

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Finchingfield's three-legged race

Gallery

Picture gallery: Spot yourself at Finchingfield 2021 three-legged race

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Protestors block a slip road holding an "Insulate Britain" banner

Environment News

M11 junction becomes target amid environmental protests

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Rayne Boxing Club's Alex James with professional Adrian Martin

Boxing

Raynes Boxing Club duo delighted to return to amateur competition

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon