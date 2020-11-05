Advanced search

Fundraising efforts bring treats and joy to others

PUBLISHED: 18:00 05 November 2020

Jess Kearns and Amy Johnson, organisers of Dunmow's Baby and Toddler Event. Picture: SUPPLIED

Jess Kearns and Amy Johnson, organisers of Dunmow's Baby and Toddler Event. Picture: SUPPLIED

Amy Johnson

Two women have raised £1,100 to support Addenbrooke’s Hospital’s childrens wards and the Rosie Hospital in Cambridge.

Jess Kearns and Amy Johnson donating the items. Picture: SUPPLIED

Amy Johnson from Dunmow and Jess Kearns from Flitch Green had planned to replicate the success of last year’s Dunmow’s Baby and Toddler Event, which raised money for Round Table Children’s Wish.

But they had to cancel their May plans at Foakes Hall because of the coronavirus situation.

Stallholders allowed them to keep the table fees, and the pair also held raffles.

They bought gifts for the childrens wards and donated cash to The Rosie.

Amy Johnson donating items. Picture: SUPPLIED

Amy had both her children at The Rosie. She became unwell with sepsis after having her first child and her youngest became poorly after birth and had to be transferred to a specialist baby unit for 10 days.

Amy and her youngest child have had surgery at Addenbrooke’s.

Amy and Jess said they were grateful to Build a Bear for matching their order, allowing them to hand over 88 ‘brave bears’, to Crazy Soap and Tonies UK for merchandise, Little Monsters House of Fun for flyers, and Fordes for transporting the items.

Amy Johnson and Jess Kearns at Dunmow's Baby and Toddler Event. Picture: SUPPLIED

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Council finances have been returned to “robust health”, says leader

Councillor Neil Hargreaves. Picture: R4U

Pregnancy app has helped over 5,000 people in Essex

Katherine Waumsley, who has used the Maternity Direct app, and her son William Waumsley. Picture: MID AND SOUTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Shop Local: Florist’s industry success as she celebrates fifth year in business

Stephanie Harris of florist business The Rose Garden in Great Dunmow. Picture: THE ROSE GARDEN

Shop Local: No excuse to have a dull Wardrobe this lockdown

Nikki of Great Dunnow store Wardrobe. Picture: Nikki Anthony

Shop Local: We’re supporting each other in this lockdown

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman

