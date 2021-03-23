Gallery

Published: 5:00 PM March 23, 2021

The usual jade and black uniform of Dunmow St Mary's Primary School became a sea of red and superheroes costumes for Comic Relief.

Teachers challenged the children to come into school with jokes and riddles to share, and assemblies shared the good work being done by the fundraiser.

In the afternoon all children participated in their bubbles in a fun run with music and balloons.

Fun at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School for Comic Relief 2021 - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School headteacher Mrs Griffiths said: ‘It’s so great to start introducing things that are joyful back into the lives of our children and take time to laugh and have fun together."

They raised £510 through donations and the sale of red noses.





Great Dunmow Primary School

At Great Dunmow Primary School, pupils were asked to attend in non-uniform with a 'wild' theme or dress as someone else in return for a donation to Comic Relief.

Some even dressed as members of staff!

Headteacher Kevin Watts said: "It was great to something fun after the last eight weeks of lockdown and it was great for the pupils to take part in the 'guess the staff' competition, with Easter eggs for the winning class. It was a great day."

Great Dunmow Primary School had a 'wild' theme or dressed as someone else in return for a donation to Comic Relief. - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Magna Carta Primary Academy, Stansted

Children looked to modern day hero Captain Sir Tom Moore for their inspiration at Magna Carta Primary Academy, in Stansted.

Pupils and parents were also asked to get involved in the Funny is Power theme by sharing their funniest jokes, with a collection of performances put together for an online comedy show – Magna Carta Does Stand-up.

Headteacher Marios Solomonides said: “This was an opportunity for us to come to school dressed as the people we consider to be superheroes.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on many people, including the people and communities helped by Comic Relief funding.

“We used it as an opportunity to talk to pupils about the kinds of good causes Comic Relief supports.

"The added opportunity to get pupils to think about the real everyday superheroes in our communities made this even more poignant at this time.

“Laughter is also so important in the bad times as well as the good.”

The school raised £325 on the day.

Students dressed as their favourite heroes at Magna Carta Primary Academy, Stansted, for Comic Relief 2021 - Credit: Magna Carta Primary Academy

Students dressed as their favourite modern day heroes at Magna Carta Primary Academy, Stansted, for Comic Relief 2021 - Credit: Magna Carta Primary Academy

Students dressed as their favourite heroes at Magna Carta Primary Academy, Stansted, for Comic Relief 2021 - Credit: Magna Carta Primary Academy





The Laughter Specialists

Transport and freight forwarding company Containerlift in Dunmow decorated one of their trucks with balloons. They drove members of the charity The Laughter Specialists to a number of Uttlesford school gates.

It marked what would have been the 21st birthday of the late Joel Shears. Joel was a pupil at Bentfield End School in Stansted.

His mum, Karen Shears, is a trustee and currently acting chair of the Laughter Specialists, who bring laughter and humour to those who need it the most.

Containerlift of Dunmow for Comic Relief 2021 - Credit: Containerlift

The Laughter Specialists visited Uttlesford schools for Comic Relief 2021 - Credit: Containerlift

The Laughter Specialists visited several Uttlesford schools for Comic Relief 2021 - Credit: Containerlift



