News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Have you seen Santa's sleigh?

Logo Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:24 PM December 16, 2020   
Santa in his sleigh, pulled by two reindeer

Santa's sleigh, with help from Great Dunmow Round Table, is in the neighbourhood - Credit: SAFFRON PHOTO

Santa has been visiting the neighbourhood!

He and his elf helpers from the Great Dunmow Round Table have also been collecting food for local food banks and new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children who may not otherwise get a present for the Salvation Army appeal.
Santa’s sleigh route is at Ongar Road on Wednesday (December 16) - this is Lukin’s Drive, Nursery Rise, Ash Grove, Heywoods Lane, the bottom of Ongar Road, Clapton Hall Lane.
The sleigh is at Woodlands Park on Thursday (December 17) at the Tesco end, covering Pine Avenue, Spruce Avenue, Woodlands Walk and Almond Road.
On Friday it’s at Woodlands Park town end at Woodlands Park Drive, Willow Road, Holly Close, Rowan Wayu and Elm Road.
On Monday (December 21) it makes its final outing when the sleigh is in Flitch Green.
To ensure everyone’s safety, they ask that you check when Santa is due via their Facebook page, to respect social distancing, and to leave donations for the Food Bank and Salvation Army outside your home, ready for collection from 6pm.
Donations can also be made online through the Great Dunmow Round Table Facebook page.

You may also want to watch:

Christmas
Charity News
Great Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Seven-year-old Will scores hat trick in West Ham debut

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Police: “After the year we’ve all had, we don’t want anyone to...

Louise Dunderdale

person

Drive-in carol service for Essex farmers

Louise Dunderdale

person

Gallery

First Electric Forecourt in the UK opens in Great Notley

Louise Dunderdale

person
Comments powered by Disqus