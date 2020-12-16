Published: 3:24 PM December 16, 2020

Santa has been visiting the neighbourhood!

He and his elf helpers from the Great Dunmow Round Table have also been collecting food for local food banks and new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children who may not otherwise get a present for the Salvation Army appeal.

Santa’s sleigh route is at Ongar Road on Wednesday (December 16) - this is Lukin’s Drive, Nursery Rise, Ash Grove, Heywoods Lane, the bottom of Ongar Road, Clapton Hall Lane.

The sleigh is at Woodlands Park on Thursday (December 17) at the Tesco end, covering Pine Avenue, Spruce Avenue, Woodlands Walk and Almond Road.

On Friday it’s at Woodlands Park town end at Woodlands Park Drive, Willow Road, Holly Close, Rowan Wayu and Elm Road.

On Monday (December 21) it makes its final outing when the sleigh is in Flitch Green.

To ensure everyone’s safety, they ask that you check when Santa is due via their Facebook page, to respect social distancing, and to leave donations for the Food Bank and Salvation Army outside your home, ready for collection from 6pm.

Donations can also be made online through the Great Dunmow Round Table Facebook page.