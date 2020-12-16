Advanced search

Have you seen Santa’s sleigh?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 December 2020

Santa�s sleigh, with help from Great Dunmow Round Table, is in the neighbourhood. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Santa�s sleigh, with help from Great Dunmow Round Table, is in the neighbourhood. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Photo 2019

Santa has been visiting the neighbourhood!

Residents came out to wave at Santa�s sleigh, being assisted by Great Dunmow Round Table. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOResidents came out to wave at Santa�s sleigh, being assisted by Great Dunmow Round Table. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

He and his elf helpers from the Great Dunmow Round Table have also been collecting fooding for local food banks and new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children who may not otherwise get a present for the Salvation Army appeal.

Santa’s sleigh route is at Ongar Road on Wednesday (December 16) - this is Lukin’s Drive, Nursery Rise, Ash Grove, Heywoods Lane, the bottom of Ongar Road, Clapton Hall Lane.

The sleigh is at Woodlands Park on Thursday (December 17) at the Tesco end, covering Pine Avenue, Spruce Avenue, Woodlands Walk and Almond Road.

On Friday it’s at Woodlands Park town end at Woodlands Park Drive, Willow Road, Holly Close, Rowan Wayu and Elm Road.

Residents came out to wave at Santa�s sleigh, being assisted by Great Dunmow Round Table. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOResidents came out to wave at Santa�s sleigh, being assisted by Great Dunmow Round Table. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

On Monday (December 21) it makes its final outing when the sleigh is in Flitch Green.

To ensure everyone’s safety, they ask that you check when Santa is due via their Facebook page, to respect social distancing, and to leave donations for the Food Bank and Salvation Army outside your home, ready for collection from 6pm.

Donations can also be made online through the Great Dunmow Round Table Facebook page.

Santa�s sleigh, with help from Great Dunmow Round Table, is in the neighbourhood. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSanta�s sleigh, with help from Great Dunmow Round Table, is in the neighbourhood. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Santa�s sleigh, with help from Great Dunmow Round Table, is in the neighbourhood. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSanta�s sleigh, with help from Great Dunmow Round Table, is in the neighbourhood. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Residents came out to wave at Santa in his sleigh, who is being assisted by Great Dunmow Round Table. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOResidents came out to wave at Santa in his sleigh, who is being assisted by Great Dunmow Round Table. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Residents came to wave at Santa in his sleigh, assisted by Great Dunmow Round Table. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOResidents came to wave at Santa in his sleigh, assisted by Great Dunmow Round Table. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Santa in his sleigh, assisted by Great Dunmow Round Table. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSanta in his sleigh, assisted by Great Dunmow Round Table. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Great Dunmow Round Table are assisting Santa's sleigh. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOGreat Dunmow Round Table are assisting Santa's sleigh. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Donations of food and toys are being collected by Great Dunmow Round Table. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTODonations of food and toys are being collected by Great Dunmow Round Table. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Donations of food and toys are being collected by Great Dunmow Round Table. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTODonations of food and toys are being collected by Great Dunmow Round Table. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Santa in his sleigh accepts a donation to assist another child. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSanta in his sleigh accepts a donation to assist another child. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Have you seen Santa’s sleigh?

Santa�s sleigh, with help from Great Dunmow Round Table, is in the neighbourhood. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

First Covid-19 vaccinations are given

Jayne Buckingham loads a Covid vaccination syringe in Stansted. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Dame Trott’s Panto Palaver opens in Cambridge

Matt Crosby as Dame Trott and Justin-Lee Jones as Baron Hardup in Dame Trott's Panto Palaver at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Martin Bond, A Cambridge Diary

Pride at Felsted as trio of future netball stars land superleague pathway chance

Felsteds head of netball Lindsay Keable in her Hertfordshire Mavericks days. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Favourite films of 2020

The Trial of the Chicago 7. Picture: NICO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX 2020