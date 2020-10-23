Dunmow fireworks display has had to be cancelled
PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 October 2020
Great Dunmow and District Round Table has been forced to cancel this year’s fireworks display because of rising cases of Covid-19.
Chairman Louis Sanders said: “For years we have battled freezing temperatures, relentless rain and high winds to put on a fantastic display for the residents and visitors of Great Dunmow. This year, regrettably, we face an invisible danger for everyone both within the Rec and beyond.”
Mr Sanders said Round Table will continue to try and raise funds through other means and give back to the community wherever they can.
