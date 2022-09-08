Dunmow business left with 'no alternative premises'

A fencing supplies company in Great Dunmow needs new premises, and has been struggling to find a suitable site.

Dunmow Fencing Supplies in Stortford Road has been told they have to move to a new location by 2025.

Lindsay Robson, of Dunmow Fencing Supplies, said: "We have been looking for a suitable alternative site now for 18 months, with no success.

"All the possible sites we have located are either the subject of potential planning applications for residential development, or conversions of building to residential use - this leaves us with no alternative location."

The fencing supplies business, which employs nine full-time members of staff, has had support from Dunmow Town Council and from parish councils, but said they are struggling to get support from the district council, and that there are no suitable locations compliant with the council's Local Plan.

Lindsay said: "We presently have over 800 houses being constructed on what previously was agricultural land very close to our present yard.

"We however are being told by our advisors that we will be refused change of use from agricultural to business use on a site we have located on the old A120 in Saling/Felsted."

The business is keen to hear from any landowner within five miles of the existing site who has land or buildings they might make available. It would need to have good access for articulated delivery lorries.

A council spokesperson said: "Uttlesford District Council will do what it can to support local businesses.

"Planning officers can provide advice on specific proposals, help work up proposals, and give their view on whether it would likely gain planning approval.

"However, they cannot simply ignore national and local policy in order to support an individual proposal and must set out the position as it stands.

"At this time, Dunmow Fencing Supplies have not made a planning application and so no formal decision has been made on any proposal.



"Should contact be formally made by Dunmow Fencing Supplies in their venture to relocate the council would proactively help to assist them in this matter as they have done so in the past."