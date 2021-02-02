News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow fashion businesses team up

Roger Brown

Published: 8:00 AM February 2, 2021   
Dunmow businesses team up

Chloe's of Dunmow and Designed by Sports have come together to offer a sporty new range of clothes. - Credit: Designed by Sports

A pair of Dunmow fashion businesses have come together to offer a sporty new range of clothes to customers.

Chloe's of Dunmow on the High Street, run by Joanne Jones, is now stocking items from Designed by Sports, established last year by sisters Jude Walthew and Helen Byford.  

Joanne and Jude, who used to be Head Coach of Stebbing Tennis Club, have known each other for many years.

Designed by Sports, which has previously only sold its items online, specialises in the fashion crossover of relaxed lounge and active wear.

It is an area that has grown in popularity during lockdown with more women working from home and exercising later on.

Jude said: "Being able to sell our clothing at Chloe's is an amazing opportunity and will help us expand our audience."

Joanne added: "It's good that local businesses are helping each other out and we are excited about the partnership."

