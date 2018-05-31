The Rodings Dream Team make scrubs for the NHS - with a little help from the community including Berri, aged eight

Berri White selling her flowers.

An eight year old girl has been selling flowers to raise money for NHS scrubs being made in her community, and she has now turned to running a tombola where every ticket wins a prize.

Anne Sutton of the Rodings Dream Team

Berri White, who is in year three at Roding Primary School, wanted to pitch in to help the NHS.

She learned through mum Leanne of the work by a group called The Rodings Dream Team led by Anne Sutton.

Berri picked and sold flower bunches tied with wool for donations around Leaden Roding.

They raised £697 through flower sales as so many people were generous, including a sizeable donation from Susan Stanford-Darton. Berri has now turned to a tombola.

Wearing scrubs made by Rodings Dream Team

Leanne said: “She ransacked her bedroom, our home, she put raffle tickets on everything. She sits outside on the drive and she asks people to buy a raffle ticket - whatever it matches, they win.”

Prizes include a bottle of champagne, face masks, DVDs and soft toys. The tombola will continue on Friday May 15 and Saturday May 16 from 1pm to 3pm. So far Berri has raised £76.50.

Anne Sutton said the community response from across The Rodings and The Easters has been amazing, from financial help to buy items like fabric, threads, elastic and cording, to physical help to turn donated sheets and fabric into scrubs, scrub bags and hats. So far they’ve made 12 sets of scrubs, 272 bags, 365 masks, 125 mask extenders, 62 hats and 13 bands.

“I had cut up all my spare bedding for a friend in Felsted to sew for scrubs bags. I thought I would ask the local Covid volunteer group if they had any they would like to donate and lots started to arrive at my door, collected by Jackie Denton.

Alex Quinlan helps the Rodings Dream Team with some artwork.

“It all got too much for me to wash, iron and cut so I asked the volunteer ladies in the village if they could help. Everything just snowballed!

“We then started to make masks, hats, headbands as well as scrubs bags.”

Anne added: “We have all agreed to have a party when it’s over, so we can actually meet one other!”

The parish councils of Aythorpe Roding and High Roding have also donated cash.

Kelly Garwood helped to decorate items made by the Rodings Dream Team

Jackie Denton of GKD Design has helped source items, as well as collecting and delivering.

The scrub bags were decorated by Anne, Leanne and Berri, Ellie Jarrett, Alex Quinlan and Kelly Garwood. Rodings Primary School made tags for finished items. The items have gone to Broomfield Hospital and St Elizabeth’s in Perry Green.

Anne said that a set of scrubs, one mask and one bag costs roughly £6 to make so it takes £36 to fund a full team for one shift’s scrubs.

Search for The Rodings Dream Team on GoFundMe or follow this link:

A scrub bag with a mesage on it, through The Rodings Dream Team

https://www.gofundme.com/f/rodings-dream-team-making-scrubs-for-the-nhs?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=more&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

The Rodings Dream Team members: Anne Sutton, Jackie Denton, Leanne and Berri White, Simone Lander, Sue Menhinick, Katie Wightwick, Jenny Brooks, Gillian Sissons, Hilary Freeman, Ann Bush, Lesley Viggers, Catherine Goodwin, Gwen Taylor, Jill Jackson, Barbara Kenealy, Chrissie Brock, Rita Heatley, Debbie Nevill, Emma Reynolds, Sandra Crouchman, Sian Collins, Paula Brookes, Peri Sutton, Anne Jarrett, Charlotte Banks. The ladies of Keeres Green: Sallie Reynolds and Linda Munday. The decorators of scrubs and bags: Anne Sutton, Leanne and Berri White, Ellie Jarrett, Alex Quinlan, Kelly Garwood.

Members of The Rodings Primary School have made tags to attach to the items.

Charlotte Banks of the Rodings Dream Team

Barbara Kinealy, part of the Rodings Dream Team

Hilary Freeman of the Rodings Dream Team

Jenny Brooks of the Rodings Dream Team

Staff helped with scrubs by the Rodings Dream Team

Ann Bush of the Rodings Dream Team

Items made by the Rodings Dream Team

Katie Wightwick of the Rodings Dream Team

Paula Brookes of the Rodings Dream Team

