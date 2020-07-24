Year 6 leavers! Say thanks to your teacher

Jakub Serba is leaving Year 6 at Great Dunmow Primary School. Picture: Natalia Serba Natalia Serba

Send in your Year 6 leaver thanks to teachers and see it in the Dunmow Broadcast.

Are you the parent of a Year 6 who has just left school?

Because of coronavirus, it’s an end of term like no other, and the usual ability to say thanks may not be there.

The Dunmow Broadcast is here to help everyone connected to Year 6 leavers.

Are you a key worker and staff were brilliant at putting your child at ease during lockdown, or have they helped with homeschooling and been reassuring on the return to classes? We want to hear from you so share your thank you messages.

Send us the teacher’s name, their school and your child’s name - and include a picture of your child alongside your message. You can also send us short video clips.

We will feature as many messages as we can.

Jakub Serba, a Year 6 student leaving Great Dunmow Primary School, got in touch to say this: “Dear Ms Mcdavitts and Mrs White, your inspirational words are like beautiful footprints that have been etched in my heart and mind forever. Thank you for being my teachers in Year 6.”

Send your messages, photos and videos to editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk

Submitted images should be in a JPEG format, of at least 0.5MB.