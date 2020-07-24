Advanced search

Year 6 leavers! Say thanks to your teacher

PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 July 2020

Jakub Serba is leaving Year 6 at Great Dunmow Primary School. Picture: Natalia Serba

Jakub Serba is leaving Year 6 at Great Dunmow Primary School. Picture: Natalia Serba

Natalia Serba

Send in your Year 6 leaver thanks to teachers and see it in the Dunmow Broadcast.

Are you the parent of a Year 6 who has just left school?

Because of coronavirus, it’s an end of term like no other, and the usual ability to say thanks may not be there.

The Dunmow Broadcast is here to help everyone connected to Year 6 leavers.

LINKED: Here are some of the Year 6 leavers messages we’ve already had.

Are you a key worker and staff were brilliant at putting your child at ease during lockdown, or have they helped with homeschooling and been reassuring on the return to classes? We want to hear from you so share your thank you messages.

Send us the teacher’s name, their school and your child’s name - and include a picture of your child alongside your message. You can also send us short video clips.

We will feature as many messages as we can.

Jakub Serba, a Year 6 student leaving Great Dunmow Primary School, got in touch to say this: “Dear Ms Mcdavitts and Mrs White, your inspirational words are like beautiful footprints that have been etched in my heart and mind forever. Thank you for being my teachers in Year 6.”

Send your messages, photos and videos to editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk

Submitted images should be in a JPEG format, of at least 0.5MB.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

