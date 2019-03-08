Advanced search

Dunmow Disabled Club welcomes visitors at annual summer fayre

PUBLISHED: 08:32 19 July 2019

The Dunmow Disabled Club held its annual summer fayre on July 10. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Dunmow Disabled Club held its annual summer fayre on July 10.

During the event, held at the Rowena Davey Centre, visitors were able to purchase plants, drinks, jams and could also enjoy tea and cake.

Margaret Joyce, chairman of the Dunmow Disabled club, said: "The fayre was well supported by members and there were more visitors than usual."

The Dunmow Disabled Club, which was formed more than 60 years ago, recently announced it could close at the end of year unless volunteers could be found to form a replacement committee.

The club meets every second Wednesday of the month from 2.30-4.30pm and also runs six outings a year for members.

After an initial plea published in the Broadcast, the club received two enquiries but is still in need of a new chairman, meeting secretary, outings organiser and treasurer. Anyone interested in the positions should contact Mrs Joyce by calling: 01371 872474.

