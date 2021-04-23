Published: 5:00 PM April 23, 2021

An activity group for people living with dementia around Dunmow has reopened after four months of Covid-19 closure.

Action for Family Carers' Dunmow group reconvened on Monday, April 19 in Great Canfield Village Hall, its temporary home.

The weekly group runs physically and mentally stimulating activities, ranging from seated exercise and indoor bowling to reminiscence discussions and games involving music.

Clare Savva, Group Activity Support Manager, said: "Now we are out of lockdown, it means people who are living with dementia - many of whom have been shut up at home - can have a little bit of independence.

"They can spend a morning or afternoon away from their families on their own."

Clare said she was "very happy" to meet with group members once again.

The activities aim to stimulate thinking, concentration and memory.

The Dunmow group meets on Mondays between 10am and 1.30pm. Call 0300 770 80 90.



