Cycling club which has "grown beyond expectations" celebrates third birthday

Dunmow Velo celebrated its third birthday with a cycle ride and cake. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A Dunmow cycling club, whose members have ridden more than 750,000 miles since the group formed, has celebrated its third birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 43 Dunmow Velo members came together for the birthday bash at Knead Food, in Great Bardfield.

When the group formed in 2016, the goal was to create a social and welcoming cycling club that put safety first and encouraged new members, whatever their previous cycling experience.

A club spokesman said: "Since its inception, the success of the club has grown beyond expectations. Currently, there are 99 members. With warmer weather on the horizon and the longer days, now is a perfect opportunity to burn off the calories from all those Easter eggs. The Sunday rides continue and April saw the return of the Wednesday evening rides."

For more information about the club, go to www.dunmowvelo.co.uk.