“Nobody sits around a radiator looking at it lovingly, and dozes off to sleep.”

Natalie Hagan’s humour is well placed.

She runs We Love Stoves, which sells traditional and contemporary wood burners and stoves.

As an essential business providing home heating, We Love Stoves is open during lockdown.

Customers can pop in, or phone to make an appointment if they wish.

Natalie has been in the industry for 30 years, and has been in Dunmow since September 2013.

She extended into the neighbouring unit to stock Duresta, the Rolls Royce of sofa brands. Made in the UK, with a 25 year warranty on the frame, there are many choices of sofa models and 560 choices of fabrics.

In addition, they have table mats, mugs, glasswear, candles, lamps and more, which make great gifts.

There is free parking directly in front of their entrance doors.

Natalie firmly believes that stoves can be beautiful, as well as functional, and she enjoys meeting people, and helping them to make their vision a reality.

“The thing I love is the people, that’s the best bit for me, the contact. I know because of how we do it, what we sell, we only sell the good brands and we are in complete control of the installation process - when it’s finished, they are going to be very happy.

“What I want people to do is to sit down and think ‘that’s the best thing we’ve ever done’. We work to make sure what we do stays looking good for years.”

The work is done in-house, not sub-contracted. This hands-on, personal touch with good service has led to glowing online reviews and word of mouth recommendations to family and friends.

Her clients come from across the UK, from Norfolk, from Gloucestershire, as well as the local area.

Natalie said Clearview stoves are carbon neutral as lots of trees are planted.

The business also sell wood, kindling and accessories including kindling baskets, fireside sets, log baskets and log stores.

Natalie said supporting local businesses - such as our Shop Local campaign - is on everyone’s mind.

“Even before lockdown, people have liked to support businesses in Dunmow.

“Since then it has become very important. A lady said to me last week ‘if we want to keep them we have got to use them’. That’s true. That’s the feeling I have noticed more and more.”

We Love Stoves is at 3 Ford Farm, Braintree Road, Dunmow, CM6 1HU. Telephone 01371 871816.

