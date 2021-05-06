Published: 7:00 AM May 6, 2021

Intercounty is in partnership with Dunmow Cricket Club, which is celebrating 125 years - Credit: Intercounty

Dunmow Cricket Club has confirmed a new partnership with estate agent Intercounty as its primary club sponsor, as the club celebrates its 125th year, delayed by last year's pandemic.

Intercounty sales director Andrew Kershaw said: ‘We are delighted to be onboard to support Dunmow Cricket Club.

"We are dedicated to supporting the community and look forward to a fantastic collaboration, not just in this milestone year but in years to come."

Cricket club chairman James Reid said: "In what is an inaugural year for the club, celebrating 125 years of being Dunmow Cricket Club, we are delighted to announce Intercounty as our platinum sponsor.

"Andrew and his team have been in Dunmow for many years and continue to go above and beyond for the residents.

"On behalf of the club, I would like to thank them for their support and I am personally very excited by the partnership we are creating."

