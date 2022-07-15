Dunmow Cricket Club hosts annual party thanking sponsors

Dunmow Cricket Club has put on its annual thank you event for their sponsors.

Last month the club invited their sponsors down to the club to celebrate everything they have done for them, reveal more of the good work they have done for the club and say thank you to them.

Dunmow Cricket Club Sponsors Day celebration 2022 - Credit: STUART FELSTEAD

Several local businesses came down to see the club unveil its upgraded fencing, enjoy a traditional cricket tea of sweet and savoury treats and drinks, a family Kwik cricket game, a T20 match for sponsors and guests followed by a BBQ.

Dunmow Cricket Club Sponsors Day cricket tea - Credit: STUART FELSTEAD

The club will be hosting further events later in the year, Dunmow will be hosting their first women’s match on July 19 at 6pm at their club grounds at St Edmunds Lane.

Dunmow Cricket Club ladies players - Credit: Danny Sperling

This comes after great interest was shown following the 2021 Women’s Soft Ball Cricket and Prosecco festival, an event they plan to host again this year at the end of August.