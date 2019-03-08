Meet the couple helping dreams come true for children's charity

A young couple have raised thousands of people for a children's charity which grants wishes to ill children.

Now, Thomas and Amy Johnson, from Great Dunmow, want to help a local child see their heart's desire become a reality, with the help of Round Table Children's Wish.

The pair, who are parents to Alfred, 2, and one-year-old Humphrey, first heard of the charity after Thomas joined Great Dunmow Round Table, a group for men aged 18-40, which raises money for local causes.

Despite not being a natural runner, Thomas, 30, laced up his shoes and took on the London Marathon on behalf Round Table Children's Wish, raising £4,000.

Last year, as chairman of Round Table Area 33, which represents round tables in Essex and Hertfordshire, he organised the Three Peaks Chairman's Challenge and was able to give away more than £10,000, again to the charity.

Amy, 27, a Norland Nanny, decided to join Thomas in his fundraising efforts, holding a baby and toddler event in Dunmow in May, which raised £995.

Thomas said: "The baby and toddler event was so successful that they are already planning another one for next year. Now we would really love to help a local child see their wish come true thanks to the charity."

Round Table Children's Wish director, Karen Winchcombe said: "We are so delighted that Thomas and Amy chose to help us with fundraising in different ways and we're absolutely thrilled with their donations, especially as we are delivering our new Children's Hospice Wish Scheme which means we can support more children with debilitating conditions.

"Our charity was born out of an idea by a group of round table members who wanted to enable a very poorly child to visit Disneyland. They made the wish come true and continued to fundraise to help more poorly children's dreams to become a reality.

"We're hoping to help many more children to be granted a special wish and if anyone knows a child who might be eligible, please get in touch."

To find out more about Round Table Children's Wish, visit: www.rtcw.org.uk.