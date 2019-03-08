Dunmow concert raises £1,700 for Kids Inspire and Diabetes UK
PUBLISHED: 10:34 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 13 November 2019
A concert featuring the Great Dunmow Town Band and the Great Dunmow Community Big Voices raised £1,700 for charity on October 12.
The last night of the proms-style evening raised funds for Kids Inspire and Diabetes UK, the charities chosen by the mayor of Great Dunmow, Councillor Emma Marcus.
The concert took place at Foakes Hall, in Dunmow.
Violinist Ellie Tardo and soprano Carol-Anne O'Callaghan joined the bands for the night.
Andy King, who founded both the band and the choir, said: "It was a fun evening with lots of flag waving and singing."
The Great Dunmow Town Band and the Great Dunmow Community Big Voices will perform together again in a charity concert for Uttlesford Community Travel, on December 7, at Foakes Hall, in Dunmow. It will take place at 5.30pm and tickets are available from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-great-dunmow-town-band.