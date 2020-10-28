Shop Local: Great Dunmow’s community leaders support our campaign

Archive from June 202: Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman, Rachael Clark of Great Dunmow Town Team, Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe, Uttlesford District Council chairman Martin Foley, deputy town mayor Patrick Lavelle, and town crier Richard Harris as Great Dunmow reopens. Picture: Mike Perry Mike Perry

Community leaders and the chair of the town team have thrown their weight behind our new Shop Local campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman said: “The one thing that lockdown has shown the community is that the small local traders are more than willing to go that extra mile to provide a service.

“In return it’s essential that we support them and keep on doing so.”

Cllr Coleman said it was often the case that you could get something in Dunmow that couldn’t be found as easily elsewhere, and he said there has been a lot of positive feedback about the town’s window poster campaign, urging people to spend their money in local shops.

“I think we are very fortunate with the spread of traders we have got.”

Archive from earlier this year: Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman visited different shops in Great Dunmow to welcome the traders back to business again. Picture: Rachael Clark Archive from earlier this year: Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman visited different shops in Great Dunmow to welcome the traders back to business again. Picture: Rachael Clark

Uttlesford District Council leader John Lodge said: “Covid on top of changing shopping habits has really hurt our local businesses. It has been heartening to see many businesses that can quicky adapt do so over the last six months, but many are hanging on by a shoestring. It is vital we all support them and shop local.”

Cllr Lodge said UDC has implemented business grants, loans and rate relief but continue to seek more support for businesses from government.

He said they intend to fund their own business recovery programmes, having generated new income, not dependent on council taxes.

Rachael Clarke of Great Dunmow Town Team said it was “fanastic” the Broadcast has started a Shop Local campaign.

Great Dunmow town crier Richard Harris points to the sign urging residents to spend local, and support the town. Picture: Mike Perry Great Dunmow town crier Richard Harris points to the sign urging residents to spend local, and support the town. Picture: Mike Perry

“This is a message that has been supported and used by the town team in Dunmow since we were established. More recently we have added ‘enjoy local’, ‘support local’ and ‘meet local’.

“The town team’s main focus is to encourage Dunmow’s residents to shop local, to spread the word about the wide variety of products and services on their doorstop.

“With shopping online becoming more and more accessible our high streets are having to adapt to entice their customers a different way.

“Businesses on the high street offer unique products, gift wrapping, and a personal shopper experience without the price tag. In Dunmow the majority of our businesses are independent shops with a local family at their heart.”

R4U Councillor John Lodge, leader at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: R4U. R4U Councillor John Lodge, leader at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: R4U.

Archive from June 202: Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman, Rachael Clark of Great Dunmow Town Team, Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe, Uttlesford District Council chairman Martin Foley, deputy town mayor Patrick Lavelle, and town crier Richard Harris as Great Dunmow reopens. Picture: Mike Perry Archive from June 202: Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman, Rachael Clark of Great Dunmow Town Team, Nikki Anthony of Wardrobe, Uttlesford District Council chairman Martin Foley, deputy town mayor Patrick Lavelle, and town crier Richard Harris as Great Dunmow reopens. Picture: Mike Perry

You may also want to watch: