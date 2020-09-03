Thief who stole hundreds of pounds returns purse to staff

Picture: Inform PR & Communications Archant

A thief in Dunmow took around £200 from a purse and returned the bag to staff.

The incident took place at the Co-op shop on White Street on Friday, August 21 at around 6.40pm.

If you have information, call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/133223/20.

You can also contact the independent UK charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.