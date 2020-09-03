Advanced search

Thief who stole hundreds of pounds returns purse to staff

PUBLISHED: 09:56 03 September 2020

Picture: Inform PR & Communications

Picture: Inform PR & Communications

Archant

A thief in Dunmow took around £200 from a purse and returned the bag to staff.

The incident took place at the Co-op shop on White Street on Friday, August 21 at around 6.40pm.

If you have information, call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/133223/20.

You can also contact the independent UK charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

75,000 homes in East of England could experience ‘devastating impact’ of global warming

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Police taking action against hare coursers in Essex

PC Matt Harkness from the Rural Engagement Team. Picture: Liv Bawden

High Roding youngsters lift trophy as impromptu Covid Cup benefits NHS charities

High Roding Cricket Club were the winners of the Covid Cup. Back row: Richard Pilcher, Harry Pilcher, Chris Townsend, Sam South, Ben Chillingworth, David Townsend, Walter Forsey. Front row: George Halls, Archie Halls, Josh O'Connor, Freddie Burns.

RAF jets scrambled after potential security threat on Ryanair flight to Stansted

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Protest held at London Stanted airport as easyJet shuts its base

Protestors held a banner at both Stansted and Southend airports to protest at easyJet's decision to shut the bases. Picture: Unite the Union

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

75,000 homes in East of England could experience ‘devastating impact’ of global warming

Essex County Council. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Police taking action against hare coursers in Essex

PC Matt Harkness from the Rural Engagement Team. Picture: Liv Bawden

High Roding youngsters lift trophy as impromptu Covid Cup benefits NHS charities

High Roding Cricket Club were the winners of the Covid Cup. Back row: Richard Pilcher, Harry Pilcher, Chris Townsend, Sam South, Ben Chillingworth, David Townsend, Walter Forsey. Front row: George Halls, Archie Halls, Josh O'Connor, Freddie Burns.

RAF jets scrambled after potential security threat on Ryanair flight to Stansted

Stansted airport during the coronavirus shutdown, taken from a police drone Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Protest held at London Stanted airport as easyJet shuts its base

Protestors held a banner at both Stansted and Southend airports to protest at easyJet's decision to shut the bases. Picture: Unite the Union

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Thief who stole hundreds of pounds returns purse to staff

Picture: Inform PR & Communications

Apple and Bees Day taking place at The Gardens of Easton Lodge

The Gardens of Easton Lodge, in Little Easton near Great Dunmow. Picture: The Gardens of Easton Lodge Preservation Trust

Saffron Screen reopens on Saturday September 5

Trolls World Tour is coming to Saffron Screen. Picture: DreamWorks Animation

Vintage teas served in grounds of Thaxted’s windmill

Jackie and Antony Dynamou debuted The Giddy Up Tea Cup and served vintage teas in the grounds of John Webb's Mill, Thaxted. Picture: submitted

Stansted claim thrilling FA Cup win over neighbours Takeley

Stansted beat Takeley in the FA Cup extra-preliminary round. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA