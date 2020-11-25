Shop Local: Carpet store backs Shop Local campaign

Tim Ponder, boss of Carpet Comfort. Picture: Carpet Comfort Archant

A Dunmow carpet shop has become the latest business to back our “Shop Local” campaign

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Carpet Comfort shop on Dunmow High Street. Picture: Carpet Comfort The Carpet Comfort shop on Dunmow High Street. Picture: Carpet Comfort

A Dunmow carpet store is the latest business to back our Shop Local campaign, encouraging people to support local trades and facilities.

Tim Ponder, who runs Carpet Comfort on the High Street, said if people purchase goods from local shops, that money stays in the area, which ultimately benefits the wider community.

“I think it’s great to encourage people to shop locally,” he said.

“Dunmow is such a great town, the high street is full of small independent shops and even though this year has been awful it has been really good to see everyone come together.

“Business owners as well as customers have made a greater effort to support each other.”

Carpet Comfort closed its doors when the national lockdown began earlier this month but staff have been able to take phone calls from customers, reply to emails, process deliveries and measure up carpets.

Mr Ponder hopes the shop, which specialises in domestic and commercial flooring, will open again in early December.

He added: “Like everyone else we invested in masks and hand sanitiser as we really wanted to ensure customers felt safe coming into the shop as well as when we visit their home for measuring or fitting appointments.”

Several family members work at the business, which was was founded 35 years ago this month by Tim’s father Terry.

The shop has a large choice of flooring and soft furnishings, curtains, blinds and homeware accessories that can be purchased through its Facebook and Instagram pages.

It uses a combination of local newspaper and magazine adverts combined with social media posts to generate publicity.

However, Mr Ponder said: “Most of our business comes from word of mouth and we still have customers from when we first opened who have continued to support us which is great.

“When you buy from a local you shop you are also helping support the local community. Not only that, we care about and are invested in our community.”

Carpet Comfort is currently providing a click and collect service. Call 01371 875 763 or visit www.carpet-comfort.co.uk