Proceeds from Dunmow Carnival are handed out to local groups

The beneficiaries of the funds donated at Great Dunmow Carnival, with carnival committee chairman Peter Watson (centre left). Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The Great Dunmow Carnival committee have thanked the town's residents after £1,500 raised from the event's bucket collection was donated to three charities.

Committee chairman Peter Watson presented the charities, with a cheque for £500 each at an event on November 9 at the Dunmow Day Centre.

Lee Anderson accepted the cheque on behalf of Dementia Adventure, which is dedicated to supporting people living with dementia to get outdoors.

Heather Beach represented Action for Family Carers, which provides support and information to unpaid carers in Essex.

Steve Biddlecombe and Carolyn Depree attended on behalf of Uttlesford Community Travel, which provides to services to residents of Uttlesford who find it difficult to access normal public transport.

A committee spokesman said: "The committee thank the people of Great Dunmow for their generosity in giving to the bucket collection and enabling these charities to benefit."