Large gazebos and screens at Dunmow care home allow face to face visits

Croft House in Great Dunnow has gazebos and screens for face to face visits. Picture: Bupa Bupa

Croft House in Dunmow has installed large gazebos and screens to allow relatives to see their loved ones face to face while protecting against potential coronavirus risks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Croft House in Great Dunnow. Picture: Photoshot for Bupa Croft House in Great Dunnow. Picture: Photoshot for Bupa

The Bupa home cares for up to 35 residents. Prior to the gazebo, the team purchased additional iPads and phones to ensure everybody could make calls and had been writing to families with regular updates.

In compliance with the latest government guidelines, visits are limited to one guest per resident.

Jo Harmon, the care home manager said: “Our residents are among the most vulnerable to the virus so we’ve been working really hard to keep them safe.

“At the same time, we know the importance of family connection and the joy it brings to see loved ones in person. That’s why we’re all so pleased to commence these outdoor visits. The responses have been heart-warming.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at the home.”

You may also want to watch: