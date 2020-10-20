Advanced search

Danaher Animal Home unveils Christmas cards, available in Dunmow

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 October 2020

Affectionate Archie, a 10-month-old Dogue de Bordeaux puppy looking for a new home, gives his seal of approval to the new Damaher cards, together with animal care assistant Emma. Picture: Danaher Animal Home

Affectionate Archie, a 10-month-old Dogue de Bordeaux puppy looking for a new home, gives his seal of approval to the new Damaher cards, together with animal care assistant Emma. Picture: Danaher Animal Home

Danaher

Danaher Animal Home has unveiled its nine Christmas cards for 2020, featuring three images donated by animal artist and cartoonist, Ann Edwards.

Animal artist and cartoonist Ann Edwards with her dog Peggy. Picture: Danaher Animal HomeAnimal artist and cartoonist Ann Edwards with her dog Peggy. Picture: Danaher Animal Home

The charity which is based near Wethersfield hopes the cards and gift tags will help it recoup some of the money it has lost this year due to the cancellation of fundraising activities and the previous temporary closure of its shops.

Ann Edwards’ Chef and Sue characters appear every week in the Waitrose Weekend magazine and she is well-known for her quirky designs.

Julia Askam, area retail manager at Danaher’s, which has a shop on Dunmow High Street said: “It has been a very difficult year for fundraising and every card or charity item bought is very much appreciated.

“We hope all animal fans will love these cards as much as we do, and for every pack bought, they are helping us give the animals in our care the best possible future.”

For more information visit www.danaheranimalhome.org.uk

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Saffron Hall Joanna Eden concert to fundraise for Fairycroft House

Joanna Eden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

St Clare Hospice is hosting Light up a Life memorial services in December

Covid secure services are planned for St Clare Hospice, Hastingwood, in December where places must be pre-booked. Picture: St Clare Hospice

Danaher Animal Home unveils Christmas cards, available in Dunmow

Affectionate Archie, a 10-month-old Dogue de Bordeaux puppy looking for a new home, gives his seal of approval to the new Damaher cards, together with animal care assistant Emma. Picture: Danaher Animal Home

Councillor says UDC now has something “oven-ready” for Local Plan

Conservative Cllr Christian Criscione.

Former water tower in Felsted being sold at auction

Felsted Water Tower in Garnetts Lane, Felsted is being sold at auction. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers