Danaher Animal Home unveils Christmas cards, available in Dunmow

Affectionate Archie, a 10-month-old Dogue de Bordeaux puppy looking for a new home, gives his seal of approval to the new Damaher cards, together with animal care assistant Emma. Picture: Danaher Animal Home Danaher

Danaher Animal Home has unveiled its nine Christmas cards for 2020, featuring three images donated by animal artist and cartoonist, Ann Edwards.

Animal artist and cartoonist Ann Edwards with her dog Peggy. Picture: Danaher Animal Home Animal artist and cartoonist Ann Edwards with her dog Peggy. Picture: Danaher Animal Home

The charity which is based near Wethersfield hopes the cards and gift tags will help it recoup some of the money it has lost this year due to the cancellation of fundraising activities and the previous temporary closure of its shops.

Ann Edwards’ Chef and Sue characters appear every week in the Waitrose Weekend magazine and she is well-known for her quirky designs.

Julia Askam, area retail manager at Danaher’s, which has a shop on Dunmow High Street said: “It has been a very difficult year for fundraising and every card or charity item bought is very much appreciated.

“We hope all animal fans will love these cards as much as we do, and for every pack bought, they are helping us give the animals in our care the best possible future.”

For more information visit www.danaheranimalhome.org.uk

