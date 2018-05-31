Advanced search

Great Dunmow businesses and customers greeted as further coronavirus restrictions eased

PUBLISHED: 09:59 09 July 2020

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman and deputy mayor Patrick Lavelle were among a group of dignitaries welcoming businesses back, after they reopened. Picture: Rachael Clark

Rachael Clark Great Dunmow Town Team

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman was among the officials welcoming businesses and customers back to the town on Saturday.

Accompanied by town councillors and the Chair of the Town Team, they spent the afternoon meeting traders and townsfolk on a walk-about, promoting the message that Great Dunmow is open for business, is a great market town, and a welcome place for people to shop, eat and drink.

Traders were thanked for their patience and fortitude during the lockdown.

Councillor Coleman took the opportunity to speak at a couple of locations.

He said: “I am privileged, as Mayor of our great town, to say how proud I am of the manner in which the community has supported local traders during these testing times and how everyone has remained sensible and responsible, caring for each other and those in need.

“Please stay safe, keep shopping locally and help to bring Great Dunmow back to the vibrant Market Town it can be.” The Mayor was accompanied by deputy mayor Patrick Lavelle, former mayor Emma Marcus, and councillors Rod Jones, Alex Armstrong, Amanda Brown and Great Dunmow Town Team chair Rachael Clark.

