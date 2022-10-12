Heroic brothers awarded medals for saving dad's life on holiday

Daniel, Thomas and Stephen Bryant were awarded medals by Dunmow Tae Kwon Do for saving their dad's life - Credit: Dunmow Tae Kwon Do

Three brothers who rushed to their dad's aid when he suffered a medical emergency while on holiday have been awarded with medals for their bravery.

Twins Stephen and Thomas Bryant, 13, and younger brother Daniel Bryant, 11, were on a caravan holiday with their dad Garry in Clacton-on-Sea when he suddenly fell ill.

The boys phoned the emergency services and guided the ambulance to their caravan, which was towards the back of the campsite.

Dad Garry Bryant - who is a single parent - explained how they had gone on holiday to celebrate the twins' birthday, and he started to feel unwell on the second day.

He said: "When they went to bed I started getting cold then hot, then I started being sick and I just passed out.

"The next thing I remember is the ambulance people. My boys had woken up, phoned the ambulance and guided the ambulance to where I was.

"Thomas just jumped into survival mode. Our caravan was right at the back and he had Daniel at the front guiding the ambulance, Stephen in the middle and Thomas was looking after me."

Garry was taken to hospital, and was unaware of what was happening for around eight hours. He later found out he had had a dormant stomach bug for a few weeks which had then been triggered by food poisoning.

"I had two lines in each arm - one was antibiotics," he said. "The ambulance people looked after my boys.

"When I came to and started feeling a bit better it made me realise how proud I am of my three boys. If it wasn't for them I don't know if I'd still be here today.



"I didn't think they had it in them to just click the way they did. I can't thank them enough."

Two of Garry's sons, Thomas and Daniel, are both Blue Belts at Dunmow Tae Kwon Do, and when their instructor Matt Howard heard about their bravery, decided to award all three boys with gold medals.

Garry explained that becoming a single parent family had been hard on Thomas, and he'd noticed a huge change in him since he started at the club - for which he thanked Matt and his wife Cheryl.

Matt praised the boys for showing "incredible calmness and bravery", and said: "We like to recognise our students who overcome adversity in any situation, and this most definitely qualifies."