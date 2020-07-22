Third of our readers dislike compulsory face coverings, poll finds

Alan Dean, Uttlesford District Councillor for Stansted North and Liberal Democrats Group Leader.

Residents of Dunmow and surrounding areas have shared their views across our Twitter and Facebook pages ahead of face coverings becoming mandatory in UK shops and supermarkets from Friday, July 24.

Elaine Coote, wife of Uttlesford District Councillor Arthur Coote.

The decision to make face coverings compulsory was announced by Conservative Health Secretary Matt Hancock - and sparked opinions from local residents and councillors.

Dunmow Broadcast newspaper has been running a poll on its Twitter page for the past week around the question: “Do you think the compulsory wearing of face masks in UK shops from July 24 is a good decision?”

At the time of writing, 61 votes have been cast and almost a third of the respondents disagree with the decision (31.1%).

But district councillor Alan Dean, Liberal Democrats Group Leader in Uttlesford, said “compulsory face masks should already be required.”

R4U district councillor Arthur Coote ‘s wife, Elaine Coote, also spoke in favour of masks after her battle with Covid-19: “If you have had Covid-19 like I have, you would do anything to stop getting it. It really is not just like the flu, it is something that can kill you and I had deep vein thrombosis because of it.”

Kayleigh-Jade Duncan Cruci, from Great Dunmow, said: “Too little too late, unfortunately. All the decisions the government are making are completely contradictory. I won’t be wearing one.”

Dunmow Broadcast reader Martin Vane thinks masks should be worn, but that this decision should have been implemented by Prime Minister Boris Johnson from the start of the pandemic.

Gina Graves, from Stansted, also thinks people should be required to wear face coverings, but expressed concern of the way people may dispose of them, such as dropping them in car parks.

Reader Gill Adams said: “Jury’s still out on this, people should also be advised how to wear and handle them afterwards for them to be of any value, and not to be complacent, they do not stop you catching it.”

Shannen Duncan, from Great Dunmow, said that if it can help preventing a second wave, compulsory face coverings are “definitely” a good idea. “Myself, my partner and my little boy have been wearing them anyway,” she added.

Lee Shuttlewood said according to the latest research it is now considered a good idea to wear face masks to prevent asymptomatic people from spreading the virus.

“I’ll gladly wear a mask to the shops if there is even a 0.01% chance of it helping prevent the spread of this horrible disease,” Mr Shuttlewood said.

Christine Marquis, a microbiologist from Dunmow, said: “It’s a decision based on scientific evidence. I’m totally confused by folk who think it’s a bad decision.

“A face cover hinders the passage of exhaled breath. Fact. Out of respect for our nation’s public health, we should wear a face cover in indoor public spaces.”

