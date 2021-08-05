News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In this week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on Thursday August 5

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:56 AM August 5, 2021   
Dunmow Broadcast newspaper front page. Headline: Olympic medal joy for district. Dunmow, Essex

Dunmow Broadcast's front page, Thursday August 5, 2021 - Credit: Archant

Dunmow is celebrating after Olympic athletes achieved gold and bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Beth Shriever, who has made history by winning Team GB's first ever BMX gold medal, speaks to us from Tokyo.

In Sport: In cricket, Aythorpe Roding's game at home to Springfield in the Mid-Essex Cricket League Premier Division. And in football, a look at the success of the Dunmow Rovers U7 Tigers.

Also: Ideas for days out in our entertainments section including a craft fair at Essex's RHS Garden Hyde Hall, and renowned historian Lucy Worsley will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre on Sunday August 8 examining crime in A Very British Murder.

Coverage of the first ever EA Festival at Castle Hedingham on page 8.

Check out the winners of this year's bumper Stansted in Bloom on page 6.

Read our e-edition.

Got a story? Email: editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk


