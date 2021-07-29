News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on July 29, 2021

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:30 PM July 29, 2021   
A Great Dunmow, Essex Royal Mail postbox with a knitted top showing Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal winner Tom Daley

In knitting: A Great Dunmow Royal Mail postbox is transformed, with a knitted top showing Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal winner Tom Daley - Credit: Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk

District council borrowing worth £7.5 million could be used to fund new commercial units at the proposed Little Canfield Business Park under draft plans.

In Sport: High Easter FC celebrate a "fantastic" season and is looking forward to what comes next!

A newspaper - the Dunmow Broadcast. Headline: Park's jobs boost hope

Thursday, July 29: We lead with the latest on the project to build a new council depot and business park in Little Canfield - Credit: Archant

Also: The Countess of Warwick's Country Show returns to Easton Lodge this August Bank Holiday weekend on page 26.

Tom Daley comes to Dunmow on a knitted post box topper on page 5.

Send us your SUMMER pictures using the usual contact details (below).

Check out our E-Edition online.

You may also want to watch:

Got a story? Email us: editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Cows rescued after A120 collision
  2. 2 Former Felsted schoolboy wins Team GB bronze in Tokyo trap shooting final
  3. 3 In pictures: Post box knitting celebrates Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Tom Daley
  1. 4 £7.5 million cash package sought for new A120 business park
  2. 5 In pictures: Fun at the 2021 Great Dunmow Teddy Bears' picnic
  3. 6 Jobs boost for community as Dunmow's Caremark sees demand surge
  4. 7 Braintree council installs further electric vehicle charging points
  5. 8 Stansted Airport's summer getaway flight figures
  6. 9 Former Tring Athletic boss Kevin Christou named as new manager at Dunmow Town
  7. 10 Thieves swap elderly hospital patient’s ‘precious’ rings with tin bands
Dunmow News
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The town and church

Days Out Guide

7 of the prettiest villages in north-west Essex

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A montage: both images show drivers with luggage walking along the M11 towards Stansted Airport

Essex Police

Residents hand water to stranded motorists after fatal M11 collision

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A dog taking part in training with Take The Lead Essex

Pets Corner | Video

Pets Corner: It's time to get your dog back to training class

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Group at the new Horizon 120 Business and Innovation Park being built off the A131 at Great Notley, Essex

Council

Revealed: The progress made so far to create a new business park

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon