This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on July 29, 2021
Published: 12:30 PM July 29, 2021
- Credit: Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk
District council borrowing worth £7.5 million could be used to fund new commercial units at the proposed Little Canfield Business Park under draft plans.
In Sport: High Easter FC celebrate a "fantastic" season and is looking forward to what comes next!
Also: The Countess of Warwick's Country Show returns to Easton Lodge this August Bank Holiday weekend on page 26.
Tom Daley comes to Dunmow on a knitted post box topper on page 5.
Most Read
- 1 Cows rescued after A120 collision
- 2 Former Felsted schoolboy wins Team GB bronze in Tokyo trap shooting final
- 3 In pictures: Post box knitting celebrates Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Tom Daley
- 4 £7.5 million cash package sought for new A120 business park
- 5 In pictures: Fun at the 2021 Great Dunmow Teddy Bears' picnic
- 6 Jobs boost for community as Dunmow's Caremark sees demand surge
- 7 Braintree council installs further electric vehicle charging points
- 8 Stansted Airport's summer getaway flight figures
- 9 Former Tring Athletic boss Kevin Christou named as new manager at Dunmow Town
- 10 Thieves swap elderly hospital patient’s ‘precious’ rings with tin bands