Published: 12:30 PM July 29, 2021

In knitting: A Great Dunmow Royal Mail postbox is transformed, with a knitted top showing Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal winner Tom Daley - Credit: Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk

District council borrowing worth £7.5 million could be used to fund new commercial units at the proposed Little Canfield Business Park under draft plans.

In Sport: High Easter FC celebrate a "fantastic" season and is looking forward to what comes next!

Thursday, July 29: We lead with the latest on the project to build a new council depot and business park in Little Canfield - Credit: Archant

Also: The Countess of Warwick's Country Show returns to Easton Lodge this August Bank Holiday weekend on page 26.

Tom Daley comes to Dunmow on a knitted post box topper on page 5.

Send us your SUMMER pictures using the usual contact details (below).

Check out our E-Edition online.

You may also want to watch:

Got a story? Email us: editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk