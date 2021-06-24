News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on June 24, 2021

Will Durrant

Published: 12:00 PM June 24, 2021   
Stebbing tractor run 2021

This week's Broadcast: Vintage vehicles bring smiles to Stebbing with this year's annual tractor run. - Credit: Saffron Photo

There's a Vote of No Confidence at Uttlesford District Council on Monday, but the press and public have been excluded from the meeting.

PLUS Sport: Aythorpe Roding's cricket team beats Tillingham, leaving them second in the Mid-Essex League Premier Division.

A front page: The headline reads "Leadership has failed"

Thursday, June 24: The Dunmow Broadcast leads with the Vote of No Confidence in Uttlesford District Council, which will be held on Monday - Credit: Archant

Also: Vintage vehicles bring smiles to Stebbing with this year's annual tractor run.

Open Cambridge returns this September. Check out our Entertainments listings on pages 23-24.

Your pets are in print! Take a look at our brand new Pets' Corner on pages 8 and 9.

