This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on June 24, 2021
Published: 12:00 PM June 24, 2021
- Credit: Saffron Photo
There's a Vote of No Confidence at Uttlesford District Council on Monday, but the press and public have been excluded from the meeting.
PLUS Sport: Aythorpe Roding's cricket team beats Tillingham, leaving them second in the Mid-Essex League Premier Division.
Also: Vintage vehicles bring smiles to Stebbing with this year's annual tractor run.
Open Cambridge returns this September. Check out our Entertainments listings on pages 23-24.
Your pets are in print! Take a look at our brand new Pets' Corner on pages 8 and 9.
