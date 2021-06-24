Published: 12:00 PM June 24, 2021

This week's Broadcast: Vintage vehicles bring smiles to Stebbing with this year's annual tractor run. - Credit: Saffron Photo

There's a Vote of No Confidence at Uttlesford District Council on Monday, but the press and public have been excluded from the meeting.

PLUS Sport: Aythorpe Roding's cricket team beats Tillingham, leaving them second in the Mid-Essex League Premier Division.

Thursday, June 24: The Dunmow Broadcast leads with the Vote of No Confidence in Uttlesford District Council, which will be held on Monday - Credit: Archant

Also: Vintage vehicles bring smiles to Stebbing with this year's annual tractor run.

