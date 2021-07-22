This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on July 22, 2021
- Credit: Archant
In documents submitted to the High Court, Uttlesford District Council has accused the Planning Inspectorate of adopting a "blinkered" approach to national climate change policy when gave Stansted Airport the green-light for expansion.
In Sport: More than 200 runners joined Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in the Felsted 10k.
Also: Get set for the Duxford Summer Air Show on Saturday. The air show this year features new aircraft, including the P47-D Thunderbolt, TF-51D Mustang and Grumman Wildcat.
Great Dunmow has a jam-packed summer. Mayor Patrick Lavelle is supporting a bumper series of summer events on page 3.
Meet the animals in this month's Pet Corner on page 10.
Check out our E-Edition online.
You may also want to watch:
Got a story? Email us: editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Hailstones 'the size of golf balls' batter gardens in Essex
- 2 Stebbing on the verge of becoming 'small town', residents fear
- 3 The handwritten letters and drawings sent to Euro 2020's players
- 4 Fun T2 cricket match and BBQ help to celebrate Dunmow's 125th anniversary
- 5 7 of the prettiest villages in north-west Essex
- 6 Former Tring Athletic boss Kevin Christou named as new manager at Dunmow Town
- 7 Council unveils grounds for High Court challenge in airport row
- 8 Firefighters tackle roof blaze in Bardfield
- 9 Ribbon cut as new £1.2m chemotherapy treatment centre declared open
- 10 Cool Clarke leaves Stock boiling as Aythorpe Roding claim stunning win