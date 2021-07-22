Published: 11:36 AM July 22, 2021

Social distancing in Stansted Airport. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

In documents submitted to the High Court, Uttlesford District Council has accused the Planning Inspectorate of adopting a "blinkered" approach to national climate change policy when gave Stansted Airport the green-light for expansion.

In Sport: More than 200 runners joined Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in the Felsted 10k.

Thursday, July 22: We lead with the latest on the Stansted Airport appeal - Credit: Archant

Also: Get set for the Duxford Summer Air Show on Saturday. The air show this year features new aircraft, including the P47-D Thunderbolt, TF-51D Mustang and Grumman Wildcat.

Great Dunmow has a jam-packed summer. Mayor Patrick Lavelle is supporting a bumper series of summer events on page 3.

Meet the animals in this month's Pet Corner on page 10.

Check out our E-Edition online.

You may also want to watch:

Got a story? Email us: editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk