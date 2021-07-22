News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on July 22, 2021

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:36 AM July 22, 2021   
In documents submitted to the High Court, Uttlesford District Council has accused the Planning Inspectorate of adopting a "blinkered" approach to national climate change policy when gave Stansted Airport the green-light for expansion.

In Sport: More than 200 runners joined Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners in the Felsted 10k.

Also: Get set for the Duxford Summer Air Show on Saturday. The air show this year features new aircraft, including the P47-D Thunderbolt, TF-51D Mustang and Grumman Wildcat.

Great Dunmow has a jam-packed summer. Mayor Patrick Lavelle is supporting a bumper series of summer events on page 3.

Meet the animals in this month's Pet Corner on page 10.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hailstones 'the size of golf balls' batter gardens in Essex
  2. 2 Stebbing on the verge of becoming 'small town', residents fear
  3. 3 The handwritten letters and drawings sent to Euro 2020's players
  1. 4 Fun T2 cricket match and BBQ help to celebrate Dunmow's 125th anniversary
  2. 5 7 of the prettiest villages in north-west Essex
  3. 6 Former Tring Athletic boss Kevin Christou named as new manager at Dunmow Town
  4. 7 Council unveils grounds for High Court challenge in airport row
  5. 8 Firefighters tackle roof blaze in Bardfield
  6. 9 Ribbon cut as new £1.2m chemotherapy treatment centre declared open
  7. 10 Cool Clarke leaves Stock boiling as Aythorpe Roding claim stunning win
