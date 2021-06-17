News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
The Dunmow Broadcast on June 17, 2021: This week's paper

Will Durrant

Published: 11:05 AM June 17, 2021   
A sign on chrome metal: Stansted Airport

We lead with the latest on Stansted Airport in today's Reporter. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

In this week's paper: Uttlesford District Council wants to challenge a Planning Inspectorate decision - to give the green light to a Stansted expansion - in the High Court PLUS Sport: Meet Gus Burton, the Felsted schoolboy with a Brands Hatch GT Championship win!

A front page: The Dunmow Broadcast. Headline: Airport bid court move

Thursday, June 17: We lead today with the latest on the Stansted Airport expansion - Credit: Archant

Also: A Dunmow charity shop starts exclusively selling wedding gear as marriage makes a post-Covid comeback.

Happy Birthday to Florence, 105, who has reflected on her life of voluntary work and ballroom dancing.

Sundown Solstice Sundown is set for a sell-out success. The festival will make its debut on Saturday, June 19 at the Recreation Ground, Dunmow.

Got a story? Email us: editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk

Louise Dunderdale


