Published: 11:05 AM June 17, 2021

We lead with the latest on Stansted Airport in today's Reporter. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

In this week's paper: Uttlesford District Council wants to challenge a Planning Inspectorate decision - to give the green light to a Stansted expansion - in the High Court PLUS Sport: Meet Gus Burton, the Felsted schoolboy with a Brands Hatch GT Championship win!

Thursday, June 17: We lead today with the latest on the Stansted Airport expansion - Credit: Archant

Also: A Dunmow charity shop starts exclusively selling wedding gear as marriage makes a post-Covid comeback.

Happy Birthday to Florence, 105, who has reflected on her life of voluntary work and ballroom dancing.

Sundown Solstice Sundown is set for a sell-out success. The festival will make its debut on Saturday, June 19 at the Recreation Ground, Dunmow.

