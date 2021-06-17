The Dunmow Broadcast on June 17, 2021: This week's paper
Published: 11:05 AM June 17, 2021
- Credit: Archant
In this week's paper: Uttlesford District Council wants to challenge a Planning Inspectorate decision - to give the green light to a Stansted expansion - in the High Court PLUS Sport: Meet Gus Burton, the Felsted schoolboy with a Brands Hatch GT Championship win!
Also: A Dunmow charity shop starts exclusively selling wedding gear as marriage makes a post-Covid comeback.
Happy Birthday to Florence, 105, who has reflected on her life of voluntary work and ballroom dancing.
Sundown Solstice Sundown is set for a sell-out success. The festival will make its debut on Saturday, June 19 at the Recreation Ground, Dunmow.
Got a story? Email us: editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk