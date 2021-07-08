News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on July 8, 2021

Will Durrant

Published: 1:04 PM July 8, 2021    Updated: 1:22 PM July 8, 2021
People stand far apart, social distancing for Covid-19. All of them have bags, about to board a plane

Social distancing in Stansted Airport. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Uttlesford District Council officers have submitted an application for a High Court judicial review in a bid to block Stansted Airport expansion plans.

PLUS Sport: Naomi Moss runs the Thames Ring 250. Naomi was the first female finisher in the 250-mile challenge.

A newspaper: the Dunmow Broadcast. Headline: "Airport bid - fresh fight"

Thursday, July 7: The Dunmow Broadcast leads with the latest on Uttlesford council's bid to block Stansted Airport expansion - Credit: Archant

Also: Saffron Screen announces three Q&A sessions with film industry producers and directors behind Isle of Dogs, The Reason I Jump and God's Own Country.

The HERT - a transport project - could see Stansted and Harlow linked to Hemel Hempstead and Watford in new plans on page 4.

Brownies in Rayne try out a brand new heritage trail on page 6.

