Published: 1:04 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 1:22 PM July 8, 2021

Social distancing in Stansted Airport. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Uttlesford District Council officers have submitted an application for a High Court judicial review in a bid to block Stansted Airport expansion plans.

PLUS Sport: Naomi Moss runs the Thames Ring 250. Naomi was the first female finisher in the 250-mile challenge.

Also: Saffron Screen announces three Q&A sessions with film industry producers and directors behind Isle of Dogs, The Reason I Jump and God's Own Country.

The HERT - a transport project - could see Stansted and Harlow linked to Hemel Hempstead and Watford in new plans on page 4.

Brownies in Rayne try out a brand new heritage trail on page 6.