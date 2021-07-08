This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on July 8, 2021
Published: 1:04 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 1:22 PM July 8, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Uttlesford District Council officers have submitted an application for a High Court judicial review in a bid to block Stansted Airport expansion plans.
PLUS Sport: Naomi Moss runs the Thames Ring 250. Naomi was the first female finisher in the 250-mile challenge.
Also: Saffron Screen announces three Q&A sessions with film industry producers and directors behind Isle of Dogs, The Reason I Jump and God's Own Country.
The HERT - a transport project - could see Stansted and Harlow linked to Hemel Hempstead and Watford in new plans on page 4.
Brownies in Rayne try out a brand new heritage trail on page 6.