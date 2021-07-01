News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on July 1, 2021

Will Durrant

Published: 11:00 AM July 1, 2021   
A council meeting chamber

We lead with the latest on Uttlesford District Council in today's Broadcast. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Councillors quash Motion of No Confidence, backing the current Uttlesford District Council 20 votes to 10.

PLUS Sport: Dunmow Cricket Club reaches season mid-point with clash against Clacton.

A newspaper - the Dunmow Broadcast. Headline: "Opposition motion fails"

Thursday, July 1: The Dunmow Broadcast leads with a quashed Motion of No Confidence in Residents for Uttlesford - Credit: Archant

Also: Have you spotted the knitted toppers? Post box toppers celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion on page 3.

Essex vaccines break through the one million mark on page 4.

And a handy guide to July is on page 24 with all sorts of events in Uttlesford over the coming month.

Check out our E-Edition online.

Got a story? Email us: editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk

Dunmow News
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

