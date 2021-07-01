This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on July 1, 2021
Published: 11:00 AM July 1, 2021
Councillors quash Motion of No Confidence, backing the current Uttlesford District Council 20 votes to 10.
PLUS Sport: Dunmow Cricket Club reaches season mid-point with clash against Clacton.
Also: Have you spotted the knitted toppers? Post box toppers celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion on page 3.
Essex vaccines break through the one million mark on page 4.
And a handy guide to July is on page 24 with all sorts of events in Uttlesford over the coming month.
