TSB closes Dunmow branch

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:50 PM May 13, 2021   
Dunmow High Street. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

TSB on Dunmow High Street - Credit: Archant

TSB has closed its Great Dunmow branch today (Thursday May 13).

A TSB spokesperson said customers in Dunmow have a Post Office and ATM within a mile of where the branch was based, maintaining access to cash. 

They will be operating a weekly pop-up service from Uttlesford Community Hub one day a week every Wednesday to support customers who want to access face to face banking services.

A spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are banking differently – with a marked shift to digital banking.

“TSB is committed to a national branch network, but needs to ensure that we have the right balance between branches on the High Street and our digital platforms."



The closure is one of 164 taking place this year, resulting in the loss of 969 roles.

When the changes were announced in September 2020, the bank said fewer customers use branches and more people use online banking and using the mobile banking app. As a result, 120 new operational roles are being created.

TSB announced 21 closures before the end of 2020. In September 2020, TSB had 475 branches. At the end of 2021, TSB will have 290 branches.

The bank is retaining and investing in 290 branches. The nearest TSB to Great Dunmow is in Bishop's Stortford.

TSB has a partnership with the Post Office. The nearest Post Office services are Dunmow Post Office at 23 High Street, the Post Office at Felsted or Takeley Post Office on Dunmow Road.

Personal customers can deposit and withdraw cash using a card, and business customers can exchange cash for coins or notes.

TSB is part of the Spanish banking group Sabadell.

