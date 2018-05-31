Advanced search

Dunmow beauty businesswomen anger at MPs ‘demeaning’ joke about beauty industry in the House of Commons

PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 July 2020

Faye Kelbie and business partner Danielle Jackson of The House of Skin in Great Dunmow in their PPE. Picture: Faye Kelbie

Faye Kelbie and business partner Danielle Jackson of The House of Skin in Great Dunmow in their PPE. Picture: Faye Kelbie

Faye Kelbie

Two Dunmow businesses still shut by coronavirus restrictions say they are angry at MPs laughing at Prime Minister’s Questions

Janine Patching of Beyoutique in Great Dunmow pictured before lockdown, working on a client's nails. Picture: Janine PatchingJanine Patching of Beyoutique in Great Dunmow pictured before lockdown, working on a client's nails. Picture: Janine Patching

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he shared the “sense of unfairness” that beauty businesses were still closed but joked he would be going to Lush Beauty in Bromley with MP William Wragg.

Danielle Jackson, co-owner of The House of Skin on Dunmow’s High Street, said the beauty industry, which has been closed for months while still paying rent, is mostly run by women.

“What was upsetting was the demeaning manner. The beauty business earns for the UK £28 billion a year and makes more revenue than the motor vehicle business.”

She added: “We are really offended. We feel it’s a misogynistic Old Etonian view. We are here to help people.”

Co-owner Faye Kelbie said their clinic already uses PPE as they offer treatments for acne and rosacea.

Janine Patching of Beyoutique on Stortford Road, which offers services including nail design and spiritual healing, said: “I’m furious. Hairdressers get closer than I get with nails. I do healing where I don’t even touch the body - I work with the energy field.”

Janine, who left nursing two years ago to start her own business, said her air extraction system from Germany removes particles and odours from the air. It currently removes particles down to 1 micron and will soon be 0.2 microns.

Her plans for creating an online income were postponed after her father Brian Hills died from Covid-19 at the end of March as she is still grieving. She has recently started doing online tarot readings but she said Uttlesford District Council was unable to offer her a grant.

The Government recently announced that beauty businesses can reopen from Monday, July 13.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A great deal of positivity in Great Dunmow as hospitality sector reopens

Carole Sansom at her Meadow Hill Cafe. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Latest Essex coronavirus figures are released

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

£21m of Class A drugs and nearly £2m cash seized in Essex - one of the largest seizures in history of Essex Police

Some £1.85 million in cash has been seized in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Great Dunmow businesses reflect on reopening after lockdown eases

The Chameleon Cafe in Great Dunmow has reopened after coronavirus restrictions eased and is now selling ice cream. Pictured are Emily Houghton and Deanne Houghton. Picture: Alan Stratton

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

A great deal of positivity in Great Dunmow as hospitality sector reopens

Carole Sansom at her Meadow Hill Cafe. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Latest Essex coronavirus figures are released

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

£21m of Class A drugs and nearly £2m cash seized in Essex - one of the largest seizures in history of Essex Police

Some £1.85 million in cash has been seized in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Great Dunmow businesses reflect on reopening after lockdown eases

The Chameleon Cafe in Great Dunmow has reopened after coronavirus restrictions eased and is now selling ice cream. Pictured are Emily Houghton and Deanne Houghton. Picture: Alan Stratton

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Dunmow beauty businesswomen anger at MPs ‘demeaning’ joke about beauty industry in the House of Commons

Faye Kelbie and business partner Danielle Jackson of The House of Skin in Great Dunmow in their PPE. Picture: Faye Kelbie

MP Kemi Badenoch praises Great Dunmow shops and businesses and shares the feedback from a Takeley company offered a “lifeline”

Great Dunmow welcomes the businesses reopening. Pictured are town crier Richard Harris, town mayor Mike Coleman, Uttlesford District Council chairman Martin Foley, deputy mayor Patrick Lavelle, Rachael Clark chair of Great Dunmow Town Team and business owner Alan Stratton. Picture: Mike Perry

Secrets to a perfect golf swing

Tiger Woods tees off at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in 2019

A number of Felsted School boarders are welcomed back

Felsted School pupils working in the boarding house. Picture: Felsted School

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 11

England's Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal to clinch the Rugby World Cup in 2003 (pic: David Davies/PA)