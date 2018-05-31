Dunmow beauty businesswomen anger at MPs ‘demeaning’ joke about beauty industry in the House of Commons

Faye Kelbie and business partner Danielle Jackson of The House of Skin in Great Dunmow in their PPE. Picture: Faye Kelbie Faye Kelbie

Two Dunmow businesses still shut by coronavirus restrictions say they are angry at MPs laughing at Prime Minister’s Questions

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Janine Patching of Beyoutique in Great Dunmow pictured before lockdown, working on a client's nails. Picture: Janine Patching Janine Patching of Beyoutique in Great Dunmow pictured before lockdown, working on a client's nails. Picture: Janine Patching

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he shared the “sense of unfairness” that beauty businesses were still closed but joked he would be going to Lush Beauty in Bromley with MP William Wragg.

Danielle Jackson, co-owner of The House of Skin on Dunmow’s High Street, said the beauty industry, which has been closed for months while still paying rent, is mostly run by women.

“What was upsetting was the demeaning manner. The beauty business earns for the UK £28 billion a year and makes more revenue than the motor vehicle business.”

She added: “We are really offended. We feel it’s a misogynistic Old Etonian view. We are here to help people.”

Co-owner Faye Kelbie said their clinic already uses PPE as they offer treatments for acne and rosacea.

Janine Patching of Beyoutique on Stortford Road, which offers services including nail design and spiritual healing, said: “I’m furious. Hairdressers get closer than I get with nails. I do healing where I don’t even touch the body - I work with the energy field.”

Janine, who left nursing two years ago to start her own business, said her air extraction system from Germany removes particles and odours from the air. It currently removes particles down to 1 micron and will soon be 0.2 microns.

Her plans for creating an online income were postponed after her father Brian Hills died from Covid-19 at the end of March as she is still grieving. She has recently started doing online tarot readings but she said Uttlesford District Council was unable to offer her a grant.

The Government recently announced that beauty businesses can reopen from Monday, July 13.

You may also want to watch: