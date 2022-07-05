Great Dunmow author 'very proud' to release children’s book at age 89

Author, Jeremy Raylton Dixon, holding his two published books; Many Mice and a Ginger Cat and The Frobisher Trilogy - Credit: Jeremy Raylton Dixon

Local author, Jeremy Raylton, has released a children's book about having the confidence to better yourself despite the difficulties one may face in life.

His new children's title ‘Many Mice and a Ginger Cat’ follows the adventures a family of mice that live in the arm of a chair in the loft of the church's rectory, and the cat that lives in the church who’s been tasked with getting rid of the mice.

With this book, Jeremy, who omits his surname when writing, aims to teach children that being poor or facing adversity does not mean you cannot better yourself.

As he said: “Even if you are as poor as a church mouse you can better yourself by taking advantage of the opportunities that come your way.

“I am very proud of the way the book turned out, it has been brought to life by the illustrations.

“Of course it may flop; but it has been well received by those who have read it, and if one is not optimistic the time spent writing it would be wasted.

“A sequel to 'Many Mice' is completed, and will be published if 'Many Mice' is a success.

"As a virgin author aged 89, I have derived some satisfaction from having some verses, a children's book and a substantial novel all published within a 12-month period. The verses were in an anthology.”

This book is available for purchase on www.amazon.co.uk

The author originally wrote the book as a side project while he worked on his other work, ‘The Frobisher Trilogy’.

He said: "‘The Frobisher Trilogy' is a historical novel, following the life of a young man who seeks to restore the family fortunes. A sequel to this is also ready to go if the Trilogy is well received.”

Jeremy was not always an author, during his working life in civil aviation he lived in three different countries in Africa over 10 years, and spent two years in Texas.

However, he spent his last working years as managing director of charter airline AirUk Leisure at Stansted.

Jeremy only started his writing career shortly after turning 80 which is when he began writing his aforementioned The Frobisher Trilogy’.