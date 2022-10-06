Autumn art exhibition to 'bring some colour' to Great Dunmow

Dunmow Art Group is holding an autumn exhibition at St Mary's Church in Great Dunmow - Credit: Mandy Whittick

Dunmow Art Group will be holding an autumn exhibition at St Mary's Church, Great Dunmow, to "bring some colour" to the town.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 15 and from midday to 3pm on Sunday, October 16.

Summer Showers by Louise Man of Dunmow Art Group - Credit: Louise Man

There will be a range of artwork on sale in a broad range of styles - from original oil paintings, acrylics and watercolours to collages, mixed media, ceramics, prints and cards.

Audrey McNeill, chair of Dunmow Art Group, said: "We’re delighted that we can showcase our members’ work in the beautiful location of St. Mary’s Church and bring some more colour to the already colourful, autumnal month of October.”

The Winding Trail by Audrey Bowling of Dunmow Art Group - Credit: Audrey Bowling

Entry to the exhibition is free, and there will refreshments available and a raffle.

Dunmow Art Group supports artists and art lovers in Dunmow and the surrounding area, and has a regular programme of meetings and visiting artists and workshops.