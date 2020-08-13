A-Level results 2020: Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre

Students at Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre have received their A-level results.

Because of coronavirus, students did not sit their planned exams.

The schools provided the exam boards information based on pupil work.

Grades were awarded by exam boards applying their own calculations, taking account of performance in previous years.

Because of this, schools in this area have decided not to release figures with the usual comparisons between this year and other years, or between schools.

Here are some of this year’s successes at HRS:

Kate Law is to study English Literature at Lancaster University. She achieved AAB in Business, English and Psychology, and an A for her Extended Project Qualification.

Emma Blower gained A*AB in Business, Maths, Psychology, and will study Psychology at University of Newcastle.

Lleiani Fletcher gained ABBB in Maths, Business, Psychology and History. She’s going to study psychology with forensics at University of Lincoln.●

Meredith Thompson gained BBC in Business, Geography and Design Technology Textiles. She is considering a place at several universities but may defer her place for a year.

James Askew gained a Triple Distinction in BTEC Sport, B in Business and a C in Psychology. He is going on to study at the Sudbury AFC Football Academy.

Francesca Roe gained ABC in Dance, English Literature and Psychology and has been accepted to study at the prestigious Laban Conservatoire for Dance.

HRS Head of Sixth Form, Donna Wright said: “The results are a reflection of the dedication and commitment demonstrated by our students.

“This, combined with the support of staff and parents, has produced some excellent results.

“I am extremely proud of our students and wish them all the best for the future.”

Headteacher Daniel Gee said: “I am delighted that the hard work of our students has been rewarded today.

“It has been an incredibly challenging and uncertain time for this cohort of students and I am pleased that they can now focus on moving forward, either in higher education or employment. On behalf of all staff at HRS, we wish them well for the future.”

